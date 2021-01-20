Bose knows a thing or two about noise cancelation, and these earbuds deliver 11 levels of ANC. They have a fin-based design for a secure fit, offer excellent sound quality that's bass-heavy, let you customize the EQ, connect over Bluetooth 5.1, have IPX4 rating, and wireless charging.

Sony's WF-SP800N have a fin design that makes them the ideal choice for workouts, and you get a solid 13-hour battery life. You'll also get a great sound quality with adjustable EQ, IP55 rating, fast charging over USB-C, and noise isolation that works exceedingly well.

The Elite 85t continue to be a great overall option if you're looking for high-end wireless earbuds. You get fully adjustable active noise cancelation, excellent sonic signature, semi-open form that's great to wear all-day, IPX4 rating, wireless charging, and 5.5-hour music playback from a charge.

If you're looking for AirPods-esque design on Android, the Liberty Air 2 Pro should be your go-to option. The wireless earbuds deliver fantastic audio quality with the ability to adjust the sound profile, adjustable active noise cancelation, 7-hour playback on a full charge, IPX5 resistance, and wireless charging.

Aukey makes some of the best charging accessories you can buy today, and its wireless earbuds deliver incredible value for money. These earbuds deliver a neutral sound, wireless charging, low-latency mode for games, IPX5 resistance, and five-hour battery life. Oh, and they automatically pause music when you take the buds out of your ears.

Creative's Outlier Air V2 retain the same design that made their predecessor stand out, but include more intuitive controls and they now last up to 12 hours on a full charge. You also get AptX connectivity, fast charging over USB-C, virtual surround sound, and great overall value.

TaoTronics' Soundliberty 97 make a great case for budget wireless eaburds. These earbuds come with Qualcomm's AptX codec for high-fidelity streaming over Bluetooth, have IPX8 dust and water resistance, controls on both earbuds, and last nine hours on a charge. The value you're getting here is amazing.

The Galaxy Buds+ don't have ANC, but they deliver incredible sound and last over 10 hours from a full charge. They pair seamlessly with your Samsung phone, offer wireless charging, fast wired charging over USB-C, and are great to use throughout the course of a day.

The Galaxy Buds Live launched with the Note 20 series, and they continue to be a solid alternative, particularly at the discounted price. They also have active noise cancelation, a unique design that provides a tight fit, and outstanding sound. They last eight hours on a full charge, and you can charge them wirelessly.

With the Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung is taking things to a new level. The earbuds offer active noise cancelation on par with the best that Sony and Bose deliver, and you get a secure fit with excellent sound quality, wireless charging, IPX7 resistance. Otherwise, these buds last eight hours on a full charge.

Looking for the best wireless earbuds for the Galaxy S21? You've come to the right place. The Galaxy Buds Pro launched alongside the S21 series, and they perfectly complement the phone. You'll also find great options across various price segments, so let's take a look at the best wireless earbuds for the Galaxy S21.

The Galaxy S21 is one of the best Android phones money can buy right now, and you'll need similarly-great earbuds to pair with the device. The Galaxy Buds Pro are the ideal choice if you have the budget. They have a design that allows for all-day use, you get active noise cancelation that's on par with the best in this category, and they have all the extras: IPX7 rating, wireless charging, and customizable sound. They raise the bar for wireless earbuds, according to our review and are a fantastic choice for your Galaxy S21.

If you're looking for a more budget-focused option, Creative's Outlier Air V2 may just be the perfect choice. These earbuds deliver great sound, standout battery life, and don't miss out on any of the extras while still retaining an excellent value.

Regardless of whatever option you choose from this list, you are getting a few features as standard: Bluetooth 5.0 (or 5.1) connectivity, USB-C charging, and great sound quality. The wireless earbuds category has matured in the last two years, and that's evident in the sheer number of great options available from $30 all the way to $300.