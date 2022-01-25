Best Wi-Fi Extender 2022: Boost your wireless network Android Central 2022

If you're dealing with frustrating Wi-Fi dead zones, and upgrading your router isn't an option, the best Wi-Fi extenders should solve the issue. A range extender is a Wi-Fi booster adding more Wi-Fi coverage to your existing network without running an Ethernet line. It can also act as a middleman for devices with reduced Wi-Fi range. The TP-Link RE500X is the best overall range extender thanks to Wi-Fi 6 speeds, OneMesh compatibility, and a compact design. Still, we've laid out different extender types to fit every scenario.

The TP-Link RE500X is a compact Wi-Fi extender with a simple design that makes it easy to plug in and forget about. It supports Wi-Fi 6 for those that have already upgraded to the newer tech and still works with 802.11ac devices. This extender has a maximum throughput of 300Mbps at 2.4GHz and 1200Mbps at 5GHz. Keep in mind that the extender must share this wireless connection with devices and the router backhaul, so even though the RE500X has an AX1800 wireless connection, you won't even see that full speed result in a speed test. Still, for the most part, connections on this extender should have more than enough speed for 4K streaming, video conferencing, and browsing. Just be sure to put it in place within the range of your router. On the side, there is an Ethernet port you can use for wired devices and a source to use RE505X as an access point. That means if you have your home wired with Ethernet, you can use this extender as a Wi-Fi booster without thinking about the signal to the main router. Finally, if you have a TP-Link router with OneMesh, you can keep your single Wi-Fi name with faster switching for devices between the router and extender. Pros: Wi-Fi 6 compatibility

Fast Mode has a dedicated backhaul

Ethernet port for wired devices Cons: No tri-band Wi-Fi

Best overall TP-Link RE500X - Wi-Fi Extender Internet Booster A great value with Wi-Fi 6 The TP-Link RE500X is a compact AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 range extender that can even mesh with other TP-Link routers. $80 at Amazon

$80 at B&H

$80 at Newegg

Best value: TP-Link RE220

If you're looking to add some stability to your Wi-Fi without needing a ton of speed, the TP-Link RE220 is an excellent option with 802.11ac, Wi-Fi 5, wireless with speeds up to AC750. The speed breaks down into 433Mbps at 5GHz and 300Mbps at 2.4GHz. This extender can also operate in TP-Link's High-Speed Mode, which dedicates one of the bands to connect to your router with the other reserved for your Wi-Fi devices. With a compact size and no external antennas, this Wi-Fi extender aims to fill in an area with a spotty signal rather than covering a significant portion of your home. With an Ethernet port on the bottom, this is a great way to get a wired device connected like a desktop computer while avoiding adding antennas to the back of your PC or desk. Pros: Compact design

Inexpensive

High-Speed Mode improves performance Cons: No mesh features

Relatively low speeds won't be ideal for HD streaming

Best value TP-Link RE220 Compact Wi-Fi for a great price Fill in dead zones and add an Ethernet port to a room with the TP-Link RE220. With AC750 Wi-Fi, it has the speed for most browsing. $20 at Amazon

$25 at B&H

$30 at Newegg

Best Wi-Fi 6 upgrade: Netgear Nighthawk EAX80

If you're looking for a fast Wi-Fi 6 extender that can keep up with your fast Wi-Fi 6 router, the Netgear Nighthawk EAX80 is an excellent option with AX6000 speeds. With 8 Wi-Fi streams and a dual-band connection, this router has a throughput of 1.2Gbps at 2.4GHz and 4.8Gbps at 5GHz, thanks to a 160MHz band. With so much speed and power, the Nighthawk may be your primary source for Wi-Fi rather than a simple Wi-Fi booster. Four gigabit Ethernet ports on the back also let you connect many wired devices with Wi-Fi 6 speeds. This extender has a desktop design nearly the size of a standard router making this a good choice for an entertainment center or home office but overkill for standard web browsing and most streaming at 1080p or lower. However, if you already have a compatible Netgear Nighthawk router with Nighthawk Mesh, you can use this extender with a single Wi-Fi name and easier configuration. It's the best Wi-Fi extender for someone who pays for top internet speeds but doesn't get consistent performance when far away from the router. Pros: Super-fast AX6000 speeds

4 Ethernet ports

Single Wi-Fi name

Nighthawk Mesh support Cons: Expensive

Large size will be hard to blend in

Best mesh compatible: Asus RP-AX56

The Asus RP-AX56 is like many other compact Wi-Fi 6 range extenders with an AX1800 dual-band connection, but it has powerful software features. The connection breaks down to 574Mbps at 2.4GHz and 1200Mbps at 5GHz. This extender will work with any other router, including older Wi-Fi 5 routers, but it really shines with a Wi-Fi 6 Asus router. The RP-AX56 is a great partner for some of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers, but if you use it with an Asus router, you get the benefits of AiMesh. AiMesh allows you to use this extender as a mesh node for an Asus Wi-Fi router, including ZenWiFi mesh systems. So even if you're using it with another brand, it can be easily set up and managed with the Asus router app. If you have an Asus router, this is one of the best options to add some coverage without manually configuring new wireless settings on any of your devices. Instead, they will connect to the strongest signal available. Pros: Works with AiMesh

Easy app setup

Compact size

Wi-Fi 6 AX1800 Cons: Only one Ethernet port

Blocks the other outlet

Best mesh compatible Asus RP-AX56 Compact expansion with AiMesh built-in The Asus RP-AC1900 is a solid desktop-style range extender with wired ports that work with any router but works best with AiMesh. $99 at Amazon

$99 at B&H

$100 at Newegg

Best powerline Wi-Fi extender: TP-Link AV1300 powerline extender (TL-WPA8631P)

The TP-Link AV1300 powerline extender is a great fit for those that need Wi-Fi coverage beyond a signal-killing obstacle like a concrete wall. The sender will be positioned near your router and connected via Ethernet. The receiver will take that signal and turn it into an AC1200 connection. That's 300Mbps at 2.4GHz and 867Mbps at 5GHz. While the whole thing depends on the connection speed over the power lines in your home, the maximum transmission speed of 1300Mbps means you'll more than likely have plenty of speed for just about anything short of gaming. Gaming on a powerline connection is not a great idea due to the amount of interference on power lines. While you'll have enough speed and a low enough ping to get started, monetary spikes can hurt the experience in a competitive game. The power line transmission speed is also dependent on the quality of your wiring and the amount of electrical interference from things with AC motors like air conditioning systems. This model is also compatible with TP-Link's OneMesh software. So you can use it with a OneMesh compatible router like the Archer AX21 for seamless roaming between the extender and your primary router. Pros: Reach specific rooms without Wi-Fi signal

Hits up to 1300Mbps per adapter

Can incorporate multiple adapters throughout the home

Fast pairing and OneMesh support Cons: Powerline speeds can be inconsistent

Adapter can block off top outlet

Best powerline Wi-Fi extender TP-Link AV1300 powerline extender (TL-WPA8631P) Send your connection over your existing wires This powerline adapter with a Wi-Fi extender is a great way to connect when there isn't enough Wi-Fi signal to extend. $120 at Amazon

$120 at B&H

$120 at Newegg

Thanks to its desktop design and four antennas sticking out of each corner, the Linksys RE9000 looks more like a traditional Wi-Fi router than an extender. This bulky design has the specs to back it up with a tri-band Wi-Fi connection maxing out at AC3000. This speed is broken down to 400Mbps at 2.4GHz, 866Mbps on one 5GHz band, and 1733Mbps on the other 5GHz bands. One of these 5GHz bands is always connected to the base router allowing for a consistent and stable connection. This extender also has support for MU-MIMO, which allows it to handle many wireless devices without delay, and four gigabit Ethernet ports allow you to connect your home office or entertainment center with ease. Moreover, these connections are kept fast since the RE9000 has one band dedicated to transmitting data to and from the router. Pros: Tri-Band Wi-Fi with a dedicated backhaul

Fast AC3000 speeds

Four gigabit Ethernet ports

Up to 10,000 sq ft of coverage Cons: Large size with four antennas