Best Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker For Outdoors 2022

If you are looking for a Bluetooth speaker that can that can withstand a pool party, a trip to the beach, or a rugged trip through the woods, then you're in luck because we've compiled a list of the best water-resistant Bluetooth speakers available. When water and dust-resistance come into play, there's no better than the JBL Charge 4. With this Bluetooth speaker, you'll get 20 hours of battery life, USB Type-C, and the ability to connect with up to 100 different compatible speakers. You get all of this, along with being IPX7 waterproof, so you can take it for a swim.

Best Overall Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker: JBL Charge 4

JBL makes some great Bluetooth speakers, and the Charge 4 is the perfect balance between high and low-end speakers. The Charge 4 is rated to last for up to 20 hours, and can quickly recharge with the USB Type-C charging port. The inclusion of Type-C sets it apart from the competition alone.

JBL also makes a slew of different color options to pick from, so you don't have to worry about going with the same dull, old, black. JBL also includes Connect+, which allows you to pair the Charge 4 with up to 100 different compatible speakers for the ultimate sound experience.

The downside with the Charge 4 is that you will need to make sure you have a wall adapter available to keep it powered. Plus, this speaker is a bit heftier than other models, so you may not want to carry it with you for the entire day.

Best Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker for Parties: Ultimate Ears BOOM 3

The Ultimate Ears BOOM lineup of Bluetooth speakers has always impressed, and the BOOM 3 improves even more over its predecessor. You have a range of up to 150-feet, so you can take your phone with you during the party, versus leaving it on the same table and open to others.

Ultimate Ears also provides an optional charging dock for those moments where you need to keep the BOOM 3 charged but want to keep the music going. There is also an accompanying app for any updates that may arrive over the lifespan of this Bluetooth speaker. Plus, it floats in the water and can be paired with other compatible speakers for a surround sound experience.

The downside here is that while Ultimate Ears does a fantastic job when it comes to sound, it still lags a bit in other areas. One such area is the charging port, as the BOOM 3 still relies on Micro-USB for its charging needs, which can be frustrating with the subpar 15 hours of battery life.

Best Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker for 360-Degree Sound: Bose Soundlink Revolve+

Bose is an industry-leader in speakers, headphones, sound systems, and more, and it's for a good reason. With options like the SoundLink Revolve+, you get incredible sound quality in a gorgeous package.

Bose is an industry-leader in speakers, headphones, sound systems, and more, and it's for a good reason. With options like the SoundLink Revolve+, you get incredible sound quality in a gorgeous package.

The Revolve+ offers 360 degrees of sound, and the built-in acoustic deflector ensures that the music is spread out evenly. The accompanying Bose Connect app makes it easy to switch between Bluetooth devices with ease. There is even Google Assistant support with the hardware button found on the top of the speaker.

Bose decided not to go "all-out" with the Revolve+, despite its pricing. On the water-resistance front, this speaker only has an IPX4 rating, so you won't exactly want to take this one swimming.

Most Rugged Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker: DemerBox Rugged Bluetooth Speaker

The DemerBox is perhaps one of the most unique Bluetooth speakers available; it looks like it's built like a tank. There are two speakers built into this Pelican case and lasts for up to 40 hours in between charges.

The DemerBox is perhaps one of the most unique Bluetooth speakers available; it looks like it's built like a tank. There are two speakers built into this Pelican case and lasts for up to 40 hours in between charges.

The case itself opens up and includes an internal storage compartment so you can take the DemerBox with you on a lazy river. There is even a built-in USB port that allows you to keep your phone charged up while the music is playing.

This is not precisely the best speaker for portability. It has a handle and only weighs 5.4 pounds, so it's decently portable, but there are way lighter and smaller options. It's better suited to float around in the pool or to take to the beach for the day. Just be prepared to pay for the awesomeness that the DemerBox has to offer.

Best Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker for Biking: JBL Wind Bike Portable Bluetooth Speaker

If you're someone who likes to spend their free time cycling or taking your mountain bike off-road, this may be the perfect Bluetooth speaker for you. Not only is it safer because it lets you do things like making calls hands-free, but you can also hear your music and the world around you since you don't have pesky earbuds blocking out important noises.

If you're someone who likes to spend their free time cycling or taking your mountain bike off-road, this may be the perfect Bluetooth speaker for you. Not only is it safer because it lets you do things like making calls hands-free, but you can also hear your music and the world around you since you don't have pesky earbuds blocking out important noises.

This speaker mounts right on the handlebars for easy access and better sound delivery, and it has an FM tuner so you can listen to your favorite local radio stations. Alternatively, you can leave your phone in your pocket or pack and pop in a microSD card full of tunes to ride to your favorite cycling playlist.

While it doesn't sport official IP water or dust resistance, JBL says that the speaker is both water and splash-proof, so it should hold up to riding through big puddles or a light rain shower. When the battery runs low, you can pop it off the mount and charge it for another 10 hours of riding fun.

Best Value Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker: Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2

The Wonderboom 2 from Ultimate Ears is consistently mentioned as one of the best Bluetooth speakers. This is because it's small, portable, and provides excellent sound quality in a unique package.

With IP67 water and dust resistance, you can take it to the pool, and don't have to worry about keeping your phone nearby. That's thanks to the 100-foot Bluetooth range provided by the Wonderboom 2. Plus, you can pair a second Wonderboom 2 for a stereo experience, or just to cover the entire area.

You might want to keep a charger nearby, however, as the Wonderboom 2 comes with just 13 hours of battery life. This is expounded by the fact that you have to rely on Micro-USB and not USB Type-C, which is rather frustrating.

Best Portabile Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker: JBL Clip 3

Sometimes you don't need a Bluetooth speaker to light up a party, but you want something with enough power to enjoy yourself. That's where the JBL Clip 3 comes in. This speaker includes a built-in carabiner so that you can clip it to your belt loop or backpack.

Sometimes you don't need a Bluetooth speaker to light up a party, but you want something with enough power to enjoy yourself. That's where the JBL Clip 3 comes in. This speaker includes a built-in carabiner so that you can clip it to your belt loop or backpack.

JBL included IPX7 water and dust resistance so it will be able to withstand a hiking session, or if you get caught in the rain. The Clip 3 also features three easy-to-access control buttons on the front for Play/Pause and Volume Up/Down.

Not everything is perfect with the Clip 3, as it only sports 10 hours of battery life. Meaning that you could end up with a dead speaker if you are out for the day. Plus, there's no microphone, so you'll still have to use your smartphone if a phone call comes through.

Best Cheap Portable Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker: Kunodi Wireless Portable Mini Speaker

Kunodi Wireless Portable Mini Speaker A portable affordable speaker Today's Best Deals From $19 at Amazon 8-hour battery life microSD support for phone-free activities IP45 water and dust resistance Inexpensive Not a party speaker The included suction cup is weak Battery life is much lower than other options

If you're looking for an ultraportable, lightweight, and waterproof speaker to take with you on your mountain biking or trail running adventures, this is a great option. Heck, you can even listen to it in your shower or bring it to the pool and not worry about water drowning out your sound thanks to its IP45 water and dust resistance. Just be warned if you do bring it in the shower — hang it on a hook or the showerhead because some say the included suction cup isn't that strong.

This waterproof Bluetooth speaker has an eight-hour battery life, so you'll need to recharge it every day or so. It also has a range of around 33 feet, so you don't have to have it clipped to you at all times. The 3W high-performance driver really lets the bass come through, which should help give you all the motivation you need to finish your endurance race. And if you don't want to bring your phone along, you can store your tunes on-device through a microSD card.

While this device is great for personal use or small groups, don't confuse it for a party speaker. If you want to host a backyard pool party, you might be better off with the larger Bose or DemerBox speakers on this list.

Bottom line

There are so many great Bluetooth speakers out there. If you are looking for the perfect waterproof Bluetooth speaker, you would be hard-pressed to find a better option than the JBL Charge 4. On top of getting great sound from this, the Charge 4 also has a fantastic battery life with a 20-hour battery life rating.

Plus, the Charge 4 is one of the few speakers that comes equipped with USB Type-C for charging, so you can finally get rid of those micro USB cables. The accompanying JBL Connect+ app makes it possible to connect with compatible speakers so you can fill the room, or the yard, with your music.

