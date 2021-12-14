Best Wallet Cases for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ in 2022

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are big phones, and that can mean some full pockets. If you're carrying around your phone and your wallet, chances are your belt is working overtime. So grab one of these wallet cases and feed two birds with one scone.

Straight from Samsung Samsung LED View Wallet $40 (S9) at Amazon If you're looking for a case that's guaranteed to fit and you only need to carry one or two cards with you, then Samsung's cool LED View Wallet might be up your alley. It comes in black, violet, or blue and you'll get LED notifications right on the cover, so you don't have to open it to check your phone. Wallet, case Amovo 2-in-1 wallet case $25 (S9) at Amazon This PU leather wallet case might just be the perfect case for your Galaxy S9 and S9+, period. It's a folio wallet with three card slots and a cash pocket, with a magnetic closure and a cover that folds into a kickstand. But the inner bumper case detaches from its magnetic hold, so it ends up being just a great leather and TPU rubber case for when you don't need your wallet. Includes a mirror ProCase Luxury Leather Mirror wallet case From $11 (S9) at Amazon First up from ProCase is this affordable and functional wallet case that offers two card slots on the inside along with a handy vanity mirror. This case looks extra stylish with a metal accent on the closure clasp, and it's available in seven color styles. Classic look ProCase Leather Wallet case $27 (S9) at Amazon ProCase also offers a more traditional folio-style case with two card slots on the inside cover, along with a cash pocket. Instead of a flap to secure the case when closed, it has a streamlined magnetic closure that's built right into the front cover. The inner bumper is shock-absorbent and protects your Galaxy S9 or S9+'s corners, and you can get it in red, brown, or black. Simple and elegant Shieldon leather wallet case $30 (S9) at Amazon Shieldon's wallet cases for Galaxy S9 and S9+ have a hidden magnetic closure, giving them a sleek look, and they come in black, red, or a very alluring blue. The inner bumper is made of flexible TPU rubber, which protects your phone from drops and bumps. There are three card slots and a cash pocket inside the front cover. Thin and lightweight Spigen Slim Armor CS From $15 (S9) at Amazon This wallet case isn't a traditional folio; instead, it's your typical dual-layer back cover, but it has a sliding door on the back that opens up a slot for credit cards and some cash. You can fit two cards, and the slider snaps shut to hold everything in place. You can grab the Slim Armor CS in five colors, including those that match your S9 or S9+. The professor's blazer Goospery canvas diary wallet case $14 (S9) at Amazon These tweed-style cases for Galaxy S9 and S9+ come in eight great colors, have a leather-accented magnetic closure, three cards slots, a cash pocket, and all the class a phone case can muster. If your case-buying decision is based on style alone, then you want to pick up what Goospery is laying down. Party in the back Vena vCommute $18 (S9) at Amazon This back cover case has a magnetic flap on the back that covers a card slot that can hold up to three cards. The edge is slanted, so it's easy to remove even one card, and your Galaxy S9 or S9+ is protected by durable TPU rubber and hard polycarbonate plastic. If you need military grade drop protection with your wallet, then this is the case you want. Purse replacement XRPow PU leather wallet $24 (S9) at Amazon If you need to carry all the things, then you want this wallet case for your Galaxy S9 or S9+. It has a removable magnetic inner case for when you don't need the wallet portion, which is extensive: there are 11 card slots, 3 cash pockets, and a zipper compartment for change, thanks to an inner divider. There are four colors to choose from, as well as another full-zipper style.

Carry all your daily essentials right with your phone

A wallet case is probably the most convenient way to cut down on your pocket carry, since you likely always have your phone with you anyway. That means you won't be scrambling to find your wallet, phone, and keys when you leave the house. Instead, you'll just need to track down your phone and your keys.

If you want a truly premium wallet case that offers features you won't find anywhere else, you should get the Samsung LED View Wallet. This first-party case lets you see the time and notifications at a glance without needing to flipping open the cover.

Beyond that, we'd recommend the Amovo case so that even when you don't want a wallet on you, you still have an excellent, stylish, and protective case on your Galaxy S9 or S9+.