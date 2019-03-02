Pairing a wallet case with a larger phone like the Samsung Galaxy S10+ just makes sense — you're already going to have to deal with fitting a bigger device into your pocket or bag, so why not buy an accessory that protects and cuts down on your daily carry? These are the best options for carrying your cards and cash with your S10+.
Carry all your cards
Case-Mate Wallet FolioStaff pick
The Case-Mate wallet case effectively turns your Galaxy S10+ into a wallet. You get four card slots (including a dedicated ID card slot) along with a cash pocket all made from pebbled genuine leather. It also folds over into a stand for watching media which is always handy.
Designed by Samsung
Samsung LED Wallet Cover
Samsung offers a multifunctional wallet case that features handy LED notifications on the screen cover and a card slot on the inside. Your Galaxy S10+ is held in place and protected by a slim shell casing while the exterior has a fabric finish that looks and feels great. It's a premium case designed for a premium phone.
All-in-one wallet case
Snakehive Leather Wallet
When you're holding a well-made leather case in your hand you can feel the difference. Give your S10+ a great look of versus settling for a cheaper option. You can get the case in colors to match or compliment the color of your new phone.
Hidden card trick
Spigen Slim Armor CS
Spigen's wallet case looks just like any other generic rugged case — except there's a hidden card slot in the back that can hold two cards. This is a better option if you don't really like the form-factor of a folio wallet case, as you'll get outstanding protection for your phone with a pocket-friendly design.
A dandy wallet case
VRS Design Layered Dandy Series
Made with soft synthetic leather, this budget wallet case offers everything you'd want from a folio-wallet. You get three card slots on the inside, a pocket for cash or receipts, and a magnetic clasp to keep it all secure when closed. It's available in three color styles for a very good price.
A rugged case with card slots
Encased Phantom
Encased offers a pretty interesting solution for carrying your most important cards on your phone. From the front, it's a pretty standard phone case that offers dual-layered protection, but on the back, you get a built-in card holder that gives you quick access to your cards.
As you can see there's a good variety of case styles available, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Frankly, if I was buying the top-end flagship from Samsung I'd want that sweet LED Wallet Cover to complete the look. Otherwise, the Case-Mate Wallet Folio is a well-designed and reliable case that offers a premium look and feel to match your new phone.
