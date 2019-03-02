Pairing a wallet case with a larger phone like the Samsung Galaxy S10+ just makes sense — you're already going to have to deal with fitting a bigger device into your pocket or bag, so why not buy an accessory that protects and cuts down on your daily carry? These are the best options for carrying your cards and cash with your S10+.

As you can see there's a good variety of case styles available, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Frankly, if I was buying the top-end flagship from Samsung I'd want that sweet LED Wallet Cover to complete the look. Otherwise, the Case-Mate Wallet Folio is a well-designed and reliable case that offers a premium look and feel to match your new phone.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.