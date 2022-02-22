Best cases for Oculus Quest Android Central 2022

To properly protect your Oculus Quest when traveling or even at home, you'll need one of the best Oculus Quest cases. Most importantly, the Quest lenses need to be shielded from sunlight at all times or risk permanent damage to the interior screen (think of a magnifying glass burning an ant). Beyond that, something can easily fall into the headset and scratch the lens if you're not careful — and the Quest has a lot of small accessories that are hard to keep track of unless stored in the same place. So whether you want a compact travel case for your Quest and controllers or a larger storage case with space for all your VR peripherals, our list below will do the trick. Or, if you need the best Oculus Quest 2 cases, we've got you covered with that link.

Organize and protect : Yinke Hard Case for Oculus Quest Staff Pick This Yinke Oculus Quest case comes with velcro straps for securing your cords in place, a small mesh bag for keeping your accessories organized, a lens cover, and a hand strap that makes it easy to carry around. Inside you'll find perfect-sized pockets for your Oculus Quest (or Oculus Quest 2) and the accompanying controllers, while the hard outer shell will protect your precious if it were dropped. This case comes in black and gray. $38 at Amazon It's official : Oculus Quest travel case This is the official travel case for the Oculus Quest. It's a softshell case with enough room for your headset, Touch Controllers, charging cable, and adapter. The foam compartment of the case that holds the Touch Controllers keeps them separate from the headset, which helps protect the lenses. This one is getting harder to find, however, so 3rd party options are likely more viable. $40 at Oculus Store A cheap, snug fit : Esimen Carrying Case for Oculus Quest Although Esimen renamed this to pitch it to Quest 2 owners, it was initially designed for the first headset, and the dimensions haven't changed. The controllers are secured to the top of the case, made of waterproof and shock-proof material. Travel-focused cases will handle hard falls better, but this more affordable case will easily handle most wear and tear. $29 at Amazon Snazzy looks : Esimen Fashion Travel Case for Oculus Quest This lightweight case has enough room for the Oculus Quest, two Touch Controllers, a charging cable, and other accessories like a Chromecast or a USB power bank. It also resists bumps and drops because its interior bag has an inner bracket and an outer box to add extra protection. The 'Fashion' tag means it also comes in a hue of snazzy colors and patterns to match your style. $38 at Amazon Ultra compact : New Progress hard carrying case for Oculus Quest This case is designed to be as small as possible while still fitting your Oculus Quest and Touch Controllers. It has straps on the top inside to hold controllers in place and a strap toward the bottom to hold the headset down. $32 at Amazon Big and rugged : CASEMATIX Carry Case with Customizable Foam Compatible with Oculus Quest This extremely rugged case is roomy enough for the Oculus Quest and its Touch Controllers. It has a waterproof O-ring seal, a hard outer shell, and foam inserts to keep your headset and accessories in place. The foam blocks can be removed and rearranged to fit your specific needs. $60 at Amazon

Take it with you

The Oculus Quest is extremely portable, but just stick it or your Touch controllers in a backpack or suitcase, and you're liable to have a scratched lens or broken component at some point. The best Oculus Quest cases keep all of the components secure on the go and give you a single place to stick all of your favorite Oculus Quest accessories at home. Which you choose will depend on how much you want to spend, what you want to squeeze inside besides the headset and controllers, and how rough you plan on getting with this case.

The most well-rounded case on this list is the Yinke Hard Case. It's styled similarly to the official Oculus-branded case, including the handle up top for easy carrying. This case features a hard shell to keep your Quest from getting banged up during travel. Yinke also throws in some handy extras like an accessory bag, velcro straps, and lens covers to keep your Quest looking shiny and new.

While not the most affordable, the battle-hardened Casematix carry case will get most people through even the worst drops. With a stylish, heavy duty exterior, the Casematix case will protect your Oculus Quest against dust and water, as well as drops straight onto the hardest surfaces.

