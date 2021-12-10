Best Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for Google Pixel 2 XL in 2022

The Google Pixel 2 XL is a big, awesome phone with a huge 6-inch screen. That screen is great for watching movies, playing games, and browsing the web, but it won't do you any good if it's completely shattered. To make sure that doesn't happen, pick up one of these tempered glass screen protectors to keep it safe for years to come.

Best there is Whitestone Dome Glass $40 at Amazon Without a doubt, Whitestone's Dome Glass is the very best Pixel 2 XL screen protector you can buy. The installation process is a lot more involved than anything else on this list, but the quality of the protector is second to none. It costs a lot of money, but the Dome Glass will protect your Pixel 2 XL unlike anything else. A reliable choice amFilm Screen Protector $12 at Amazon amFilm was one of the first brands to release a tempered glass screen protector for the Pixel 2 XL, and it's continued to improve the adhesiveness and effectiveness of their product. The protector is guaranteed to be free of unsightly bubbles, is ultra-thin at just 0.3mm, and is extremely resistant against all kinds of scratches. Great value GLASS-M Tempered Glass Screen Protector $13 at Amazon This screen protector from GLASS-M costs the same as amFilm's option but includes a black border around the top and bottom of your device. GLASS-M designed the protector to be slightly smaller than the Pixel 2 XL's full display to ensure compatibility with other accessories/cases, and it's still super thin at just 0.33m. Solid all around Supershieldz Tempered Glass $11 at Amazon Our next pick comes from Supershieldz. This protector is super durable and 99% transparent, so it'll look like nothing's there once properly installed. It sports rounded edges so you can comfortably use your Pixel 2 XL without worrying about sharp edges on your screen. Three for the price of one GVIEWIN Tempered Glass $16 at Amazon GVIEWIN offers great value by giving you a pack of three screen protectors. Each screen protector features oleophobic and hydrophobic coatings to prevent unsightly fingerprints and grime from building up on your phone. Add that together with solid coverage against scratches of all kinds, and you're all set with backups if needed. Edge2Edge AMZER Edge2Edge Tempered Glass $13 at Walmart AMZER's Edge2Edge Screen Protector will protect every inch of the screen it can, while still leaving openings for your camera, speaker, and earpiece. Plus, it's designed to prevent fingerprints, smudges, and even those annoying key scratches. Case friendly Zagg Glass Curve $34 at Amazon In addition to offering a "custom curved fit," the Zagg Glass Curve is also smudge resistant and offers improved scratch protection. Zagg provides a limited lifetime warranty for as long as you own your Pixel 2 XL, so you'll get a new screen protector if yours gets scratched or cracked. Edge-to-edge YRMJK Screen Protector $12 at Amazon This screen protector offers edge-to-edge protection while being only .3mm thick. It provides a bubble-free guarantee, is scratch-resistant, and comes with a lifetime warranty. Plus, there are two in the box! Extra insurance Gadget Guard Black Ice+ Cornice Edition $19 at Walmart If you happen to end up breaking the screen of your 2XL with the Black Ice+ Cornice Edition, Gadget Guard offers up to $150 towards the screen repair. This is in addition to protecting from direct impact, along with being compatible with many of your favorite cases.

Tempered glass is the way to go for screen protection

A tempered glass screen protector is a great way to extend the life of your phone. Even if you're phone's already picked up some scratches, you can think of tempered glass as a fresh start that'll give you a fresh display for your fingertips.

Our top recommendation is the Whitestone Dome Glass. I know, I know — it's a lot more expensive than any of the other items listed here, but trust me when I say it's absolutely worth every single penny. No other protector comes close to what Whitestone's achieved here, and if you can afford the price of admission, it's worth picking up.

For something that's a bit more friendly for your budget, there's the amFilm screen protector which features a black border around the edges that can help with installation. But your best value pick is definitely the GVIEWIN Tempered Glass because you get three screen protectors for the price of one and you just can't beat that value!