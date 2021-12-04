Best Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for Google Pixel 2 2022

Tempered glass screen protectors are the best option for protecting the Pixel 2's display from drop damage and general wear and tear. Although because of the curved bevel in the display's design, you won't get true edge-to-edge protection, you'll be able to double up protection with a quality case. It's late in the phone's life cycle so even Google has stopped selling a screen protector in its store, but that just means there's good value to be had as vendors clear old stock.

Extend your phone's life with a screen protector

The Pixel 2 is still a strong phone in 2019, so if you're not quite ready to upgrade to a Pixel 3a you should do what you can to preserve your phone's trade-in value. In this case, a screen protector can let you keep using your phone without worrying about the display getting dinged up with scratches or cracks.

Our top pick and your best value comes from the Supershieldz Tempered Glass 2-for-1 which gives you two reliable screen protectors for the price of one. Alternatively, you may like the look of the amFilm protector which includes a black border to help with installation..