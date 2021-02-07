Most Chromebooks still use good old-fashioned capacitive styli, which means that there there are quite literally millions of stylus tips, shapes, and sizes to choose from, but I'm a fan of the Adonit Mini 4 for three reasons: you can't lose the cap because you unscrew the entire bottom of the pen to reveal the precision tip. The color selection here is subdued, but colorful and diverse; the Royal Blue has just the right amount of pop and the Olive Green looks exceptional, too. Thirdly, Adonit knows how to make a darn good stylus, but the Mini 4 allows you to get that experience without dropping a week's worth of grocery money on it. If you're looking for a stylus that your child could use on a student-friendly Chromebook, there are a few extra things to be mindful of: you'll want a more durable stylus with a wider grip like the Ciscle Youth Series or the Cosmonaut, but be mindful that wider-tipped stylus can be harder to find replacement tips for — and kids will break the tips far more often. What is USI and does my Chromebook support it?

The Universal Stylus Initiative is a collaboration to standardize styli the same way that groups like the USB-IF and the Wireless Power Consortium have done with USB-C and Qi wireless charging. This is a process that invariably takes time, and so while we have several USI-supported Chromebooks at the moment, there aren't that many USI pens available. The HP Rechargeable USI Stylus is a better pen than Lenovo's in terms of shape and power since it recharges over USB-C, but some users have reported it feeling cheap to them. On the other hand, Lenovo's pens sell out even more frequently than HP's, but they use batteries and there have been some quality control issues. That's why the iPlume USI Stylus leads our roundup. It feels good, looks good, and so far we've seen few complaints of compatibility issues. It still uses an AAAA battery rather than being rechargeable, but it also has a tall, dark, and handsome version rather than leaving you with so many shades of grey like Lenovo and HP. Of course, USI pens don't matter if your Chromebook doesn't support USI input, and right now that list is somewhat small, but it's growing every year. A couple of the Chromebooks on this list have been announced but not released yet, but if you're in the market for a new Chromebook and want the best stylus experience, this is the list to start with. Acer Chromebook Spin 713

Acer Chromebook Spin 514

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436

ASUS Chromebook Flip C536

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5

HP Chromebook x360 14c

HP Chromebook x360 12b

HP Chromebook x360 11 G4 EE (Optional USI pen built-in)

HP Elite c1030 Chromebook

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5

Lenovo Chromebook Duet

Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet

Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook (Optional USI pen built-in)

