It's rare that I'm totally shocked by a product I'm sent for review, but the Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro can easily be put in that category. For a company new to the headphone space, Anker has come a long way in a very short amount of time, and the Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro build on everything the first generation headphones built into some of the best-sounding true wireless earbuds I've ever used. At $150 on a regular day, they're a bargain. At $110 for Cyber Monday, they're a steal.

Insane sound for the price Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro Soundcore's best and most expensive true wireless earbuds are truly worthy of the "pro" moniker, offering the best sound in the category under $200. At $110, they're an amazing deal. $110 $150 $40 off See at Amazon

I'm rarely blindsided by a product's quality, but Soundcore's Liberty 2 Pro earbuds took me by surprise. From a sound quality perspective, you're not going to find anything close at this price. These sound closer in fidelity to the $230 Sony WF-1000XM3 or the $300 Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless. They're not perfect — they're a little bulky, the case is awkward, call quality is tin-can bad, and they're not great if you like long walks in the rain — but if it's sound for the dollar you're looking for, these are a great fit.

Here's the thing, though: at $110, there's no reason to even consider those other headphones. These ones have wireless charging, their battery lasts eight hours, with three more waiting in the case, and they charge via USB-C.