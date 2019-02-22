The Galaxy S10 is thin and beautiful, but it's also fragile and $900, so be a dear and at least put it in a thin case so it has some protection from the big bad world. Not all cases are multi-stage tanks like OtterBoxes, and not all thin cases are just for show. These cases have the looks, lithe figures, and at least some measure of protection for your phone. Plus, you don't lose any of the S10's thinness.

When it comes to thin, you really can't get much thinner or classier than the Totallee case, which has become the name in thin cases over the last two years, but the SpigenUltra Thin comes pretty close in quality and comes in far more pretty colors.

