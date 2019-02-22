The Galaxy S10 is thin and beautiful, but it's also fragile and $900, so be a dear and at least put it in a thin case so it has some protection from the big bad world. Not all cases are multi-stage tanks like OtterBoxes, and not all thin cases are just for show. These cases have the looks, lithe figures, and at least some measure of protection for your phone. Plus, you don't lose any of the S10's thinness.
Thinnest case around
Totallee Ultra ThinStaff Favorite
Totallee's cases are jaw-droppingly thin, safeguarding your Galaxy S10 from scuffs and smudges without sacrificing its lithe look. They're available in clear, opaque white, and matte black.
Thin and soft
Spigen Silicone Fit
This is a new thin series that hugs every curve of your luscious S10 and gives your shiny new phone protection from bumps, nicks, and dings without adding unnecessary bulk.
Thin candy cover
anccer Ultra Thin Fit
These thin, hard-shell cases may not add much drop protection, but it does give that glass back some extra scratch protection and grip. They're available in five colors and two finishes.
Clear as crystal
Spigen Liquid Crystal
The Liquid Crystal line is my favorite clear case around — except for its Glitter variant — because it's thin, grippy, and doesn't get in the way. This clear case is a keeper!
Thin case, stout protection
Vinve Carbon Fiber TPU
This soft, yet durable TPU case showcases striking Carbon Fiber accents on the back for added grip and style. It comes in four colors, from a Flamenco red to a deep navy blue.
Cool under fire
Olixar Breathable Case
Available in Blue, Red, Rose Gold, and Black, this case's mesh design is meant to help keep the S10 cool and prevent it from overheating. Mobile gamers, this case is for you!
Lithe leather looker
Samsung Leather Back Cover
There's something just so darn alluring about real, genuine leather. Along with giving your S10 a seriously swank look, the case offers dapper protection without adding unsightly bulk.
When it comes to thin, you really can't get much thinner or classier than the Totallee case, which has become the name in thin cases over the last two years, but the SpigenUltra Thin comes pretty close in quality and comes in far more pretty colors.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.