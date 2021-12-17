Best sleeves for Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 Android Central 2021

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is a sleek computer with a compactly sized 13.3-inch screen and detachable keyboard that's great for casual computing. Thanks to the generous battery life, it's easy to bring it with you for all your activities, including both work and play. But you'll want to keep it protected and make it easy to carry or slip into a backpack, oversized purse, or briefcase. That's where a good sleeve comes in, and we have rounded up some great ones worth considering.

Full protection : Voova 13 13.3 Inch Laptop Sleeve Case Staff Pick Not only is this sleeve stylish and available in multiple solid color options, but it's also waterproof, so you don't have to worry if you get stuck in the rain. It has a convenient side handle and zipper closure and two handy zippered pockets on the front for the charger, phone, and other small accessories. $16 at Amazon

$25 at Walmart Carry on its own : Inateck 360° Protection 13.3 Inch Laptop Case Sleeve Sleek enough to carry on its own (or pop into a bag), this sleeve has a large accessory pocket on the front and a top handle made of sturdy leather. There's another hidden pocket in the back for additional items, and the protective strip along the zipper helps prevent the computer from getting scratched as you place it inside and take it out. The grey offers a nice professional look. $25 at Amazon Go bold : YIDA 13.3-Inch to 14-Inch Laptop Sleeve Case Why stick with a dull solid color? If you're looking to express your wild and eclectic personality, opt for this neoprene case that comes in a variety of colorful design options that harken back to the '70s. It's made of soft yet durable material, perfect for sliding into your computer bag without adding any bulk. Secure the computer inside using the double zipper. There's also a hidden handle if you want to carry it around. $12 at Amazon Meets basic needs : ProCase 13-13.5 Inch Sleeve Case Cover If you just want something basic to meet your needs, this ProCase sleeve will fit the bill. Available in several colors, from muted to bold and bright, it has a top zipper along with a carry handle and is slim enough to slide into a bag or backpack. We love that it's made of environmentally friendly materials and has a slip pocket in the front for pens, paper, cables, and other small items. It's great that it opens to a full 180° as well. $20 at Amazon Ultra rugged protection : NACUWA Protective Laptop Case You can take the Chromebook anywhere with this ultra-protective hardcover case that is padded and offers waterproof and shockproof protection. Slide the computer inside the mesh slot and store other essentials in the top slots, like your phone, mouse, and charger. Secure everything in the zipper closure. There's no carry handle, but you can pop this into a bag or carry it under your arm. $25 at Amazon Funky design : HESTECH Chromebook Case We love the funky, modern design of this neoprene sleeve with two curved zippered pockets on the front that give it a cool look. Available in tons of different colors to suit your style (seriously, you'd be hard-pressed not to find your favorite among the options), it's water-repellent, too. Foam padding inside adds an additional shockproof layer to protect the computer. $14 at Amazon

$15 at Walmart

Which Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 sleeve should you choose?

Which sleeve you choose comes down to how you'll use and carry it. If you plan to slot it into your backpack, purse, or briefcase all the time, you'll want something slim that will be easy to take in and out, like the Voova Laptop Sleeve case, which has a side zipper, or the ProCase Slim Cover Case if you prefer a top zipper design. But a small carry handle is also useful for those times when you want to carry it by hand.

If you are out and about in the field, opt for the NACUWA hard case because it offers excellent protection. So even though you'll have to carry it under your arm or throw it into a backpack, you can rest assured that getting knocked around a bit won't harm the Chromebook while it's safely inside.

For style points, the HESTECH Chromebook Case offers a really eye-catching design. The YIDA laptop sleeve might be too edgy for some, but if you welcome employing a bolder style and want your computer to stand out among a sea of boring black and grey sleeves, it will accomplish this in spades.

If you are still hanging on to your older model Lenovo Chromebook Duet, we have rounded up some great cases and sleeves for that one, too.