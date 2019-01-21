The Nokia 3.1 is a respectable budget phone from a company known for building phones that last. Running on Android One software and affordably priced well under $200, this is a good option for anyone buying multiple phones for a growing family — and you'll want to keep all those screens safe from scratches with a screen protector. Because of the curved edges of the screen you won't find a screen protector hat offers true edge-to-edge protection. Instead, you get case compatibility and your choice of multipacks that come made of tempered glass or matte film.

When you're saving money by picking up a budget phone like the Nokia 3.1, it makes sense to invest some of that saved cash on some essential accessories like a screen protector. Because none of these available screen protectors go straight to the edge, they're all prime candidates for use with a case. Don't like cases but still want to protect your whole phone? The Skinomi TechSkin bundle is a sleek and stylish way to protect your whole phone.

