The Moto G7 is shaping up to be another great budget phone available for just $299. With all the money you'll save versus buying a Samsung flagship phone, the least you can do is buy some accessories to keep your G7 in tip top shape. We've rounded up the best screen protectors here — including the Poetic Revolution case, which comes with a screen protector.
Reliable brand
Mr. Shield Tempered Glass (3-pack)
Buying tempered glass screen protectors in bulk is a great idea because they're designed to take the abuse and be replaced. Mr Shield makes top-quality screen protectors and the value of its three-pack is hard to beat, especially when backed by Mr Shield's No-Hassle Lifetime Replacement Warranty.
Line it up right
LK Tempered Glass with Alignment Frame (3-pack)
Sometimes the hardest part of putting on a screen protector is lining things up perfectly the first time. LK's tempered glass screen protectors include a handy alignment tool that makes installation a breeze. You also get a couple backups in case the first one takes damage.
Two for one
Supershieldz Tempered Glass (2-pack)
Supershieldz is another reliable screen protector brand that consistently offers great products that are backed by a lifetime replacement warranty. These include all the features you'd want like hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings and rounded edges for a comfortable hand-feel.
Wet installation
Skinomi TechSkin (2-pack)
Transitioning from tempered glass to film screen protectors, Skinomi's offering is a wet install, which means you'll use the included spray before installing the TPU screen protector. Skinomi claims its product to be military grade and self-healing, but if it ever gets too worn down, you get a second screen protector for a fresh start.
Buy in bulk
Supershieldz PET Film (6-pack)
Supershieldz also offers a six-pack of PET film screen protectors that also just so happens to be the best price on this list. Tempered glass is the superior material for protecting your screen, so if you go with film you'll want backups on hand. Also a great option if you're buying more than one Moto G7.
This one comes with a case
Poetic Revolution Series case (with screen protector)
Okay, this might be cheating, but honestly if you're buying a screen protector you might as well buy a case that fits it, too. Poetic makes some pretty rugged cases and with the included screen protector you'll know your phone is always well protected.
Because Motorola doesn't do the drastic curved glass display thing with its phones like other smartphone makers, the choice between tempered glass and film screen protectors will come down to personal preference and cost. A tempered glass screen protector will protect better against severe drop damage, but a film screen protector can sometimes handle scratches better and you get great deals like the six-pack of Supershieldz screen protectors. Alternatively, getting a rugged case like the Poetic Revolution that comes with its own screen protector is a great option as well.
