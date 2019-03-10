The Moto G7 is shaping up to be another great budget phone available for just $299. With all the money you'll save versus buying a Samsung flagship phone, the least you can do is buy some accessories to keep your G7 in tip top shape. We've rounded up the best screen protectors here — including the Poetic Revolution case, which comes with a screen protector.

Because Motorola doesn't do the drastic curved glass display thing with its phones like other smartphone makers, the choice between tempered glass and film screen protectors will come down to personal preference and cost. A tempered glass screen protector will protect better against severe drop damage, but a film screen protector can sometimes handle scratches better and you get great deals like the six-pack of Supershieldz screen protectors. Alternatively, getting a rugged case like the Poetic Revolution that comes with its own screen protector is a great option as well.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.