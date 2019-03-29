Your Galaxy Note 9 is a great, big phone with a great big screen, and if you break that screen, it'll be hundreds of dollars to replace it. Do your wallet, your sanity, and your Note 9 a favor and protect it! Tempered glass screen protectors offer superior drop protection and feel just like your phone's native glass, but they can be expensive and can decrease the touch sensitivity of your screen. Film protectors offer great scratch protection in a thinner, cheaper package, but they don't offer as much protection against drops.

The Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector is the perfect companion to your Note 9. It will keep the display scratch free, repel fingerprints, and protect your phone in case of a hard fall. If you don't want to — or can't afford to — spend that much on a screen protector, there are always thin films that won't guard as well against drops but will protect against scratches like a pro. For film protectors, IQ Shield has its stuff together when it comes to affordable, self-healing skins that are easy to apply and easy to maintain.

