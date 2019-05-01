When it comes to pushing the limits of what a TV is capable of, Samsung is leading the pack with its array of options. There are some that just offer 4K playback, others upscale content to look better than they should, and there's even a TV that looks just like a picture frame. Regardless of what you are looking for, there is an option for every situation that you can think of. Samsung is an industry leader in displays, and these TVs are the best representation of just how amazing something as simple as a TV can be.
- Like a picture: Samsung "The Frame" UHD Smart TV
- Best picture quality: Samsung Q6FN QLED 4K TV
- Curved immersion: Samsung Curved 65" NU8500 4K UHD LED TV
- Traditional aesthetic: Samsung Flat 55-inch RU7100 4K UHD TV
- Perfect for any situation: Samsung Flat 40" NU7100 4K UHD LED TV
- Our budget pick: Samsung 32" 1080p N5300 LED TV
Like a picture: Samsung "The Frame" UHD Smart TVStaff pick
This is one of the most unique TV's that you can get, due to the fact that there is an included "Art Mode". The Frame includes a single cable for connecting to your various devices and hangs flush on the wall just like any other pictures in your home. Plus, you can use your smartphone to control the TV, removing the frustration of keeping track of another remote.
Best picture quality: Samsung Q6FN QLED 4K TV
Picking up a QLED TV is your best bet if you want the best picture, and the Q6FN is a great example of this. Samsung has included "Q Picture" which makes your favorite movies really pop and stand out from the crowd. For the times that you aren't watching something, you can use Ambient Mode to display "decorative content, useful information or your own photos".
Curved immersion: Samsung Curved 65" NU8500 4K UHD LED TV
Some TV's are just fine for viewing your favorite movies and TV shows, but the Samsung NU8500 Curved LED TV takes things up a notch. When watching content on a curved display, you feel more immersed in the content as it almost feels like the screen is curving around you. The NU8500 also comes with 4K UHD and HDR Plus so you get the best picture possible.
Traditional aesthetic: Samsung Flat 55-inch RU7100 4K UHD TV
There are some folks out there who don't want a curved screen or an ambient mode but just want a solid 4K TV. That's where the RU7100 comes into play, as it offers a sleek and slim design while including 4K UHD playback, which also upscales content with a lower resolution. This TV will handle everything you throw at it, and then some.
Perfect for any situation: Samsung Flat 40" NU7100 4K UHD LED TV
HDR10+ is more than just a buzz word as this is the technology used to present the best picture quality, regardless of the type of content being viewed. The slim profile will look great on a TV stand or mounted on the wall and makes it easy to send content from your phone to the TV.
Our budget pick: Samsung 32" 1080p N5300 LED TV
Sometimes you just want a basic TV without any extra frills and will just do the job. The Samsung N5300 TV is perfect for that with its 1080p resolution and includes its Ultra Clean View to get rid of any unnecessary distortion. You can also use your smartphone to control the TV if that's something that piques your interest.
What would we choose?
Considering how many different TVs there are, finding "the best" TV is a rather objective task. For those who want the most unique TV, then you would want to look at The Frame, as you get 4K UHD picture quality, along with an Ambient Mode to make your TV look just like a picture frame.
For those who don't care about all the bells and whistles, but just want a great TV, then the Samsung RU7100 is your best bet. This TV comes in at 55-inches and includes many smart features including OneRemote, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and much more.
Lastly, if you want a TV that'll last for a good while to come but just can't justify spending too much money, we think you'll be really happy with the NU7100. It delivers 4K, HDR10+, and a 40-inch screen size for under $300.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.