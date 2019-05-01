When it comes to pushing the limits of what a TV is capable of, Samsung is leading the pack with its array of options. There are some that just offer 4K playback, others upscale content to look better than they should, and there's even a TV that looks just like a picture frame. Regardless of what you are looking for, there is an option for every situation that you can think of. Samsung is an industry leader in displays, and these TVs are the best representation of just how amazing something as simple as a TV can be.

What would we choose?

Considering how many different TVs there are, finding "the best" TV is a rather objective task. For those who want the most unique TV, then you would want to look at The Frame, as you get 4K UHD picture quality, along with an Ambient Mode to make your TV look just like a picture frame.

For those who don't care about all the bells and whistles, but just want a great TV, then the Samsung RU7100 is your best bet. This TV comes in at 55-inches and includes many smart features including OneRemote, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and much more.

Lastly, if you want a TV that'll last for a good while to come but just can't justify spending too much money, we think you'll be really happy with the NU7100. It delivers 4K, HDR10+, and a 40-inch screen size for under $300.

