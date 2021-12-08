Best Samsung TVs 2022

It's no wonder that the Samsung Neo Q85A is one of the best Samsung TVs. It not only has a 4K OLED display, but all of the smart TV functionality one could want, including Bixby. Samsung makes a TV for every situation and every budget, and a few of these could rival some of the best Android TVs for any situation or price point.

Best Samsung TVs Overall: Samsung Neo QN85A QLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung Neo QN85A QLED 4K Smart TV Simply the best overall Today's Best Deals From $1,598 at Amazon Reasons to buy + 4K for sharp detail and refined color + Engineered to reduce glare + Adaptive Picture optimizes playback + Object Tracking Sound adds realistic 3D sound Reasons to avoid - Only four different sizes available - Expensive

When picking the best Samsung TVs, there are a lot of choices. The company has so many different offerings that it can be tough to sift through the weeds. The QN85A, though, enters the arena for not only best Samsung TVs but also the best TV for PS5 with its slew of updated hardware and features.

This TV includes a beautiful 4K QLED display panel with concentrated LED zones to make sure that you can see everything as the director intended. The viewing angle has been improved over its predecessor, so there is less of a chance for glare. The inclusion of Object Tracking Sound and Adaptive Picture helps cover all of the bases with this beast of a TV.

One possible limitation to grabbing the QN85A for yourself is that it's just not available in a lot of different sizes. While, it's great for those looking for a TV in the 55-85-inch range, anything smaller (or larger) and you're stuck looking elsewhere. While we're all gearing up for the PS5, the "Game Mode" on the QN85A will do a fine job at creating a great gaming experience, but you may have to deal with limitations if you run into games that don't support 32:9 aspect ratios. This is because Samsung disables some of the video processing when Game Mode is enabled in an effort to provide faster response times.

Best Samsung TV for Value: Samsung TU8000 Premium 4K TV

Samsung TU8000 Premium 4K TV Traditional Aesthetic Today's Best Deals From $380 at Best Buy Reasons to buy + The best TV for most people + Sizes range from 43-85 inches + 4K UHD processor optimizes the picture quality + Built-in wireless connectivity Reasons to avoid - Refresh rate limited to 60Hz - No Dolby True Sound rating

Some folks don't want to deal with all of the bells and whistles but want at least a few cool features. That's where the Samsung TU8000 Premium 4K TV comes into play with its Dynamic Crystal Color, 4K UHD processor, and Bixby Voice. You get the basic smart features at a low price, which makes this one of the best Samsung TVs for most people. It also helps that the TU8000 comes in six different sizes to choose from, making it easy to find the right size for the application you need.

There are three HDMI ports found on the back of the TV so that you can plug in everything you need, ranging from your Xbox One X to the cable box. Plus, the TU8000 includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity options, along with a USB port for your home videos. You also don't need to worry about slow streaming or downloads thanks to the built-in LAN port on the back.

Although Samsung included its Crystal Processor 4K to help improve HDR and overall video quality, gamers may be a bit disappointed. For some reason, the TU8000 is a downgrade when it comes to refresh rate; the model is limited to 60Hz, compared to the 120Hz from the RU8000 that launched in 2019. Unfortunately, if you were hoping to avoid having to spring for a soundbar to get great audio quality, you'll also be left disappointed. While the TU8000 has Dolby Atmos support thanks to the HDMI eARC port, there's no Dolby True Sound certification here. It only supports Dolby Digital Plus, so the sound quality won't be quite as great as you could get elsewhere.

Best Samsung TV on a Budget: Samsung TU7000 Smart 4K UHD TV

Samsung TU7000 Smart 4K UHD TV Our budget pick Today's Best Deals From $300 at Best Buy Reasons to buy + 4K HDR playback + Smart TV access + Seven different sizes + Built-in Wi-Fi support Reasons to avoid - Remote has outdated design - Limited to 60Hz refresh rate - Only three HDMI ports

Sometimes you just need a TV to throw up in the kitchen or the garage, and the Samsung TU7000 is perfect for that. This TV still supports 4K playback, and includes some Smart TV functionality, but is extremely lightweight and will get the job done. The best part about the TU7000 is that it comes in seven different sizes for you to pick and choose from, starting at 43 inches and going all the way up to 75 inches.

We wouldn't recommend using this as a potential desktop monitor replacement, as the refresh rate is rather low and there are only three HDMI ports. But if you need it for a child's first TV or an extra one for the house, the TU7000 will serve admirably. With everything that you get at a low-price (for the smaller versions), this is undoubtedly one of the best cheap 4K TVs you can find on the market.

Best Future-proofed Samsung TV: Samsung Neo QN800A QLED 8K Smart TV

Samsung Neo QN800A QLED 8K Smart TV Prepare for the future Today's Best Deals From $3,500 at Best Buy Reasons to buy + 8K Resolution with upscaling + Full Array Elite Backlight brings individual zones of LEDs + Will work with most content released in the future + Nearly-invisible bezels Reasons to avoid - Extremely expensive - 8K content is still sporadic - Only three sizes

A "future-proofed" device is one that can stand the test of time, offering features that might not be widespread yet, and Samsung has done that with the QN800A. This OLED TV sports a resolution of 7680x4320, making it an 8K display, which is double the 4K standard that has taken over in recent years.

Since there is extremely little 8K content available for consumption, the QN800A upscales the content that you are viewing (when possible) into 8K. This will enhance just about every aspect of the movie, video, or TV show you are watching so that you get the best picture quality. Combined with the ultra-slim bezels, you'll forget this is a television, and may end up thinking it's just a piece of art. Plus, when 8K content begins making its way out of obscurity, you will already be ready to go.

It may not come as a surprise, but if you were looking to have an 8K TV, regardless of where you wanted to use it, you may have to wait a bit longer. The QN800A is only available in either 65, 75, or 85 inches, leaving out many who don't need an enormous television. One other frustration is that you may not exactly be able to take full advantage of 8K playback, because the content library just isn't there yet as it's still in its infancy.

Best Samsung TV with a Curved Display: Samsung TU8300 Premium Curved 4K TV

Samsung TU8300 Premium Curved 4K TV Curved immersion Today's Best Deals From $598 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Refresh Rate of 120 hertz + Bixby Voice removes the need for a remote + Upscaling available + Low-lag Game Mode + Remote Access makes computer mirroring easy Reasons to avoid - Bezels are bigger than you may want - Heavier than comparable models - Only two sizes available

One day, flat-panel televisions may become a thing of the past, and Samsung has accounted for that with the TU8300. This stunning TV sports a curved display panel, which will provide one of the most immersive experiences one can find on a TV. One awesome feature is the built-in Remote Access mode, which makes it extremely easy to mirror your computer's display to the big screen for a presentation, or just to show off a home video.

With the inclusion of HDR Plus, 4K AI upscaling, and a 120Hz refresh rate with dedicated Game Mode, this TV really has just about anything. Although the remote is a bit outdated, Samsung included Bixby Voice, removing the need for the old-school remote altogether. But thanks to the world of curved televisions, the TU8300 only comes in either 55 or 65 inches, which limits the options for where you could put one of the best Samsung TVs in your home.

Best Samsung TV Design: Samsung The Frame QLED Smart 4K TV

Samsung The Frame QLED Smart 4K TV Like a picture Today's Best Deals From $598 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Acts as both a TV and picture frame with Art Mode + Sizes range from 43-65 inches + Allows you to customize the TV to your liking + Hangs flush on the wall with a single cable Reasons to avoid - Installation can be tedious - TV can't crop your personal pictures to fit - Forced home-screen ads in Samsung apps

Samsung loves to push the boundaries of what a product category is defined as. The Frame is the perfect example of this as it can act as both a Smart 4K TV and a good ole' digital picture frame. Art Mode with the built-in Art Store makes it so you can have even the most expensive art portrayed on your wall. But you may run into problems if you plan on using The Frame for your own pictures, as the TV won't be able to properly crop your pictures to fit the display.

With the help of Samsung's One Connect box, you can get everything connected to The Frame with a single cable. Plus, the ability to hang this bad boy flush on the wall in your home will make the whole process easy for you. That is, provided that you are extremely careful during the installation process as to not harm the display panel itself.

You may have to deal with some "commercials" if you are using one of Samsung's apps on The Frame. That's because the company has started throwing ads in while using its applications, similar to what we've seen on some of the most recent smartphone releases.

Best Samsung TV with a Unique Style: Samsung The Serif QLED Ultra HD Smart TV

Samsung The Serif QLED Ultra HD Smart TV Like an easel Today's Best Deals From $998 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Acts as both a TV and picture frame with Art Mode + Built-in NFC makes it easy to connect your phone + 120Hz refresh rate + Compatible with smart assistants like Amazon Alexa Reasons to avoid - Only available in one size - Cannot easily be wall-mounted

The Serif TV is another example of Samsung pushing the boundaries of possibilities. This device is touted as a "fusion of technology and style." This television offers 4K UHD QLED playback, along with some additional features such as built-in NFC and integration with the likes of Alexa, Assistant, and even Apple's HomeKit.

When it comes to "mounting" the Serif, this will be a bit difficult thanks to the "I-shaped" design, but that's where the stand comes in. With this stand, The Serif is transformed into more of an art easel than an actual television.

One potential frustration is the fact that this TV is only available in a single size, coming in at 55-inches. And if you want to mount it, you might want to look elsewhere unless you are okay with relying on the stand or just setting it on your existing TV stand.

Bottom line

Considering how many different TVs there are, finding the best TV is a rather subjective task. The Samsung QN85A is our pick, as it sports all the necessary features, bells, and whistles that one could want, while looking absolutely amazing in the process. It comes in sizes ranging from 55-inches all the way up to 85-inches, but the higher end of the spectrum brings a hefty price tag.

Regardless of that, the Q90T QN85A improved viewing angles, making it so there isn't a single bad seat in the house for those movie nights. And movie nights are complimented perfectly with the Neo Quantum Processor 4K, which optimizes the picture for the type of movie or content you are watching. This paris with Samsung's Adaptive Picture to ensure that the movie continues to look wonderful, regardless of if it's movie "day" or movie "night".

Perhaps one of the niftiest features of the QN85A is the "Object Tracking Sound", providing a realistic 3D sound thanks to the up and down-firing speakers. This means that the sound will follow that high speed chase during the action scene, helping to immerse you in the movie and leaving you on the edge of your seat.

