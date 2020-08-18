This screen protector is a great choice if you're using the 41mm model of the Galaxy Watch 3. It ensures you get protection from scratches, and the bubble-free installation makes it a breeze to add the screen protector to your smartwatch.

Add a layer of protection to your Galaxy Watch 3 with this screen protector. Designed for the 45mm model, the design perfectly fits the contours of the smartwatch, and the 9H hardness scale ensures adequate protection against scratches of any kind.

The Galaxy Watch has a 5ATM rating, making it ideal for swimming. Wonlex's waterproof band is ideal for pairing with the watch; it has a breathable design and the silicone material won't wear out anytime soon. The best part is the hassle-free quick release system that lets you easily switch out the band.

This NATO band is ideal for the Galaxy Watch 3, and the nylon material is great for all-day use. The band doubles up as a great choice for workouts as well, and it is available in a range of extensive color options. For what you're ultimately paying here, you are getting a high-quality product.

This leather band perfectly complements the style of the Galaxy Watch 3, and it holds up very well even after extensive use. The calfskin lining makes the band comfortable to wear throughout the day, and the package comes with a quick-release pin that makes it easy to attach the band to your Galaxy Watch 3.

This particular wireless charging pad has a metal design and delivers a 15W EPP profile, making it a great option for charging not just your Galaxy Watch 3 but also your Note 20 or any other phone that has wireless charging. There's no wall plug, but you can pair it with any phone charger you have lying around.

The Galaxy Watch 3 charges over Qi, so Aukey's puck-sized charger is the ideal way to charge the smartwatch wirelessly. The charger has a large surface area and comes with a lot of built-in safeguards to prevent overcharging. While there's no wall plug included, you can use any existing phone charger to connect the wireless charger.

TaoTronics's TT-BH079 wireless earbuds deliver a snug fit that's great for all-day use, and you get an eight-hour battery life and decent sound quality. The value on offer here makes them a standout choice in the wireless earbuds segment, and the IPX8 makes them ideal for workouts.

The Galaxy Watch 3 lets you stream music locally, so you can just connect the smartwatch to your earbuds and leave the phone behind. The Galaxy Buds Live are the ideal option as they offer active noise cancelation, a unique design that fits snugly into your ear, excellent audio quality, and they last 10 hours between charges.

The best Galaxy Watch 3 accessories include everything you need to enhance the experience of the smartwatch. You'll find the best wireless earbuds to pair with the watch to stream Spotify locally, the best third-party bands, wireless chargers, and screen protectors for Samsung's latest smartwatch. So let's take a look at the best Galaxy Watch 3 accessories you can get right now.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy right now, and you'll find an exhaustive list of accessories to pair with the smartwatch. One of the best features of the Galaxy Watch 3 is its integration with Spotify, which gives you the ability to play your playlists and even save music directly onto the smartwatch and stream to wireless earbuds. The Galaxy Buds Live are the ideal wireless earbuds for the smartwatch, and both products are available in the same Mystic Bronze color option if you're looking to accessorize.

Samsung's latest smartwatch also has Qi wireless charging, and you can pick up a product like the Aukey USB-C Wireless Charger and charge the watch easily. Or if you have a Galaxy Note 20, S20, or last year's Samsung flagships, you can charge the Galaxy Watch 3 via Wireless PowerShare — just put the watch on the back of the phone, and it charges automatically.

There are plenty of great bands for the Galaxy Watch 3, and the Fintie Soft Woven Nylon Band in particular stands out for its design and versatility. The band looks just as great with dress shirts as it does with outdoor use.