Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Screen Protectors Android Central 2021

When it comes to big screens, you'll want to keep them scratch-free, which is while you'll want to use the best Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protectors. The phone measures in at a whopping 6.8-inches, which means there's a lot of real estate that could get scratched. Luckily, there are already quite a few great options if you're looking for the best Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protectors to match up with your new phone.

Make sure you get the best Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protectors

Even though Samsung has chosen to release the Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup a bit earlier than anticipated, these are definitely going to be some of the best Android phones over the whole year. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, with its larger display and S Pen support is definitely the most intriguing of the bunch. But that's all the more reason to find the right screen protector to keep that display looking clean.

While there are some pretty solid options available already, our favorite is the PULEN Tempered Glass kit. PULEN includes a total of four tempered glass screen protectors in the box, with two for the big screen, and two more for the glass rear-camera module. But the best part has to be the easy and bubble-free installation which won't leave any residue behind if you need to swap the screen protectors out.

On one hand, it's pretty awesome to have backups for your screen protectors, but on the other, it's even better to have different types. That's what you'll get with the AYCFIYING Glass Screen Protector pack, thanks to the three different protectors included. There's a "plain" clear tempered glass option, which is 99.99% clear and what you'll find most commonly. But the company takes this a step further by also including a privacy screen protector, also made of tempered glass, to keep prying eyes away from looking at your screen. Finally, you'll likely want to keep the glass camera module in tip-top shape, so there's a tempered glass screen protector for that as well.