When it comes to big screens, you'll want to keep them scratch-free, which is while you'll want to use the best Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protectors. The phone measures in at a whopping 6.8-inches, which means there's a lot of real estate that could get scratched. Luckily, there are already quite a few great options if you're looking for the best Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protectors to match up with your new phone.
- Forget the bubbles: PULEN Tempered Glass (4-pack)
- One of everything: AYCFIYING Glass Screen Protector (3-pack)
- Film protection: ESR Liquid Skin (3-pack)
- Keep it private: SIHIVIVE Privacy Screen Protector (2-pack)
- Ultra-thin: Luibor TPU Film Screen Protector
- Just the camera: Ferilinso Camera Lens Protector (3-pack)
Forget the bubbles: PULEN Tempered Glass (4-pack)Staff Pick
PULEN's Tempered Glass screen protectors give you everything you would want with 9H scratch resistance and HD retina clarity. The company includes two screen protectors for the front, along with two more for the rear camera module. And you can put any concerns about bubbles to bed thanks to the bubble-free adhesive used.
One of everything: AYCFIYING Glass Screen Protector (3-pack)
The best Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protector is easily the AYCIFIYING Glass Screen Protector. The company promises support for the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, along with including a total of three screen protectors. There's a normal HD clear protector, a privacy screen, and even one for the rear camera module.
Film protection: ESR Liquid Skin (3-pack)
Tempered glass screen protectors may be better for protection, but they aren't everyone's cup of tea. The ESR Liquid Skin offers screen protection by using a polymer film instead of glass. ESR includes three screen protectors in the box, along with an installation kit.
Keep it private: SIHIVIVE Privacy Screen Protector (2-pack)
If you want a tempered glass screen protector, but want to keep the contents of your phone to yourself, then you'll want the SIHIVIVE Privacy Screen Protector. In the box, there's a screen protector for the display, along with a camera lens screen protector.
Ultra-thin: Luibor TPU Film Screen Protector
Luibor knows that you'll end up needing to change your screen protector a few times over the life of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. That's why the company includes a total of six screen protectors, with three for the display, and three more for the camera module. But instead of relying on tempered glass, these screen protectors are made from an ultra-thin TPU film.
Just the camera: Ferilinso Camera Lens Protector (3-pack)
Whether it's because you are fine with using the pre-installed screen protector, or for another reason, some folks just want to protect the camera module. Thankfully, Ferilinso has you covered with this four-pack of tempered glass protectors for the rear camera module.
Make sure you get the best Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protectors
Even though Samsung has chosen to release the Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup a bit earlier than anticipated, these are definitely going to be some of the best Android phones over the whole year. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, with its larger display and S Pen support is definitely the most intriguing of the bunch. But that's all the more reason to find the right screen protector to keep that display looking clean.
While there are some pretty solid options available already, our favorite is the PULEN Tempered Glass kit. PULEN includes a total of four tempered glass screen protectors in the box, with two for the big screen, and two more for the glass rear-camera module. But the best part has to be the easy and bubble-free installation which won't leave any residue behind if you need to swap the screen protectors out.
On one hand, it's pretty awesome to have backups for your screen protectors, but on the other, it's even better to have different types. That's what you'll get with the AYCFIYING Glass Screen Protector pack, thanks to the three different protectors included. There's a "plain" clear tempered glass option, which is 99.99% clear and what you'll find most commonly. But the company takes this a step further by also including a privacy screen protector, also made of tempered glass, to keep prying eyes away from looking at your screen. Finally, you'll likely want to keep the glass camera module in tip-top shape, so there's a tempered glass screen protector for that as well.
