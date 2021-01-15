These are the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases you can buy

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Cases Android Central 2021

We've rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy S21+ cases that we could find because we know how important it is to keep your prized and expensive new smartphone safe and protected for its entire lifetime. Some of these cases offer maximum protection while others showcase that incredible Samsung style. When looking for a case from this list, consider the form factor, color, and thickness that works best for you.

What are the best Galaxy S21+ cases?

We think that the Galaxy S21+ might just be the most popular phone in the Galaxy S21 series, and it should compete for a place among the best Android phones on the market this year.

If you're looking for the best all-around value, then it's hard to go wrong with this GEMSA clear case that comes with two screen protectors, perfect for protecting both the front and back of your S21+.

Another way to guarantee maximum impact protection is to go with the Foluu shockproof case, which combines a metal aluminum frame with a rubber TPU covering for the utmost in durability and shock protection. It will cost you a little more, but there's not much that will be able to destroy your phone when it has this case covering it.

We will be regularly updating this roundup as more and more cases are release for the Galaxy S21+. Don't forget that we also have roundups of the best Galaxy S21 cases and the best Galaxy S21 Ultra cases, in case you opt for the smaller or larger models. You might also want to look into picking up one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 screen protectors while you're at it.