The Galaxy S20 Ultra is quite the phone, huh? It has a massive 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 processor, and a beastly rear camera setup with support for 100x zooming capabilities. The S20 Ultra packs a big punch, but without a screen protector, you risk ruining the experience.
Although it does have "case" in its name, Caseology also has a fantastic screen protector available for the S20 Ultra. It's a film protector that's available in a bundle of two, and it's a pretty fantastic value. Caseology promises crystal clear transparency, bubble-free installation, and a scratch-resistant coating that can even heal itself if/when it becomes damaged. How cool is that?
Zagg's InvisibleShield screen protector is technically film, but it sure doesn't feel like it. Zagg's "glass-like" surface allows the protector to retain the same premium feel of a legit glass screen, and the end result is mighty impressive. On top of that, the InvisibleShield also delivers edge-to-edge impact/shatter protection, self-healing tech, and a lifetime warranty.
Before you have a heart attack looking at the price for this screen protector, just hear us out. Hands-down, this is the most advanced and complete screen protector you'll find for the S20 Ultra. It's confirmed to work with the Ultra's in-screen fingerprint sensor, the protector covers the entire screen, and it's backed by a lifetime warranty. If you can afford it, it's amazing.
With a name like ArmorSuit, you'd expect this protector to be durable. And you know what? You'd be right. ArmorSuit's protector It's scratch-proof, offers military-grade protection, and reduces fingerprints and glare. It also works just fine with any case you put on your S20 Ultra, which is something you'll likely want to have for such an expensive phone.
Spigen makes some of our favorite cases on the market, and if you have the Galaxy S20 Ultra, you owe it to yourself to check out Spigen's NeoFlex film screen protector. Not only does it give you ample scratch-resistance for your screen, it does this without disturbing touch responsiveness or display clarity. It also prevents fingerprints from getting out of control, which we greatly appreciate.
Available completely clear or with black borders at the top and bottom, this is a tempered glass protector for the S20 Ultra that has just about everything you could ask for. It works with the Ultra's in-screen fingerprint sensor, completely covers the entire screen, and has an impressive 9H hardness rating for maximum durability. You only get one protector in the box, so make sure to be careful with the application process!
If you have a little more cash to spend, another great protector comes from Tamoria. Along with keeping your S20 Ultra's display safe from scratches and cracks, Tamoria also keeps it safe from pesky fingerprints and smudges that other protectors can easily pick up. We also love that it works with the phone's fingerprint sensor, not to mention the super-thin 0.2mm thickness.
PULEN also makes some great film protectors for the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The "LiQuidSkin" protectors have a lot going for them, including a bubble and stress-free installation, full coverage for the entire display, and durable scratch resistance. If you mess up the application process or happen to scratch one of the protectors, fret not. PULEN includes three in the box, making this an outstanding value.
Standing out in the screen protector market can be a challenge, but it's something OEAGO manages to do quite well. These screen protectors offer a laser-cut precision fit that allows for maximum protection, an oleophobic coating to keep fingerprints away, and can automatically repair scratches and bubbles. Should anything go wrong, there's a free lifetime warranty.
We can understand the urge to rock your new Galaxy S20 Ultra without a case or screen protector, but the second you drop the phone, you'll be wishing you had something to keep the phone safe. To keep your S20 Ultra looking and feeling like new even after months of use, one of our top recommendations is the Caseology Film Screen Protector.
Simply put, this screen protector does it all. It's easy to apply, offers ample protection, and it shouldn't affect the clarity or responsiveness of the display at all. Even better, you get two protectors in this bundle at an incredible price.
Another good choice is the Zagg InvisibleShield Film Screen Protector. While it is technically a film screen protector, it's designed to feel like glass. It's a pretty phenomenal achievement, and if you're picky about how protectors feel, this is definitely worth a look.
Last but certainly not least, there's the Dome Glass Whitestone Tempered Glass Protector. Assuming the price doesn't scare you off, this is the highest-end screen protector you can get for the S20 Ultra. It's not for people trying to stick to a budget, but assuming your wallet can spare the cost, it offers an experience unlike anything else on this list.
