Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Screen Protectors Android Central 2020

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is quite the phone, huh? It has a massive 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 processor, and a beastly rear camera setup with support for 100x zooming capabilities. The S20 Ultra packs a big punch, but without a screen protector, you risk ruining the experience.

Your Galaxy S20 Ultra's screen deserves some love

We can understand the urge to rock your new Galaxy S20 Ultra without a case or screen protector, but the second you drop the phone, you'll be wishing you had something to keep the phone safe. To keep your S20 Ultra looking and feeling like new even after months of use, one of our top recommendations is the Caseology Film Screen Protector.

Simply put, this screen protector does it all. It's easy to apply, offers ample protection, and it shouldn't affect the clarity or responsiveness of the display at all. Even better, you get two protectors in this bundle at an incredible price.

Another good choice is the Zagg InvisibleShield Film Screen Protector. While it is technically a film screen protector, it's designed to feel like glass. It's a pretty phenomenal achievement, and if you're picky about how protectors feel, this is definitely worth a look.

Last but certainly not least, there's the Dome Glass Whitestone Tempered Glass Protector. Assuming the price doesn't scare you off, this is the highest-end screen protector you can get for the S20 Ultra. It's not for people trying to stick to a budget, but assuming your wallet can spare the cost, it offers an experience unlike anything else on this list.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.