Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Cases

Samsung has supersized the Galaxy experience with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, and with that big beautiful 6.9-inch screen comes a larger and heavier phone than even last year's Galaxy Note 10+. While I can understand not wanting to bulk up your S20 Ultra, a case is not optional on a phone this big; you need a protective case to add grip to that big glass back and add some cushions or shock-absorbing bumpers to the corners. From clear and thin to big and functional, these are the best cases to buy your new flagship.

Go beyond a basic case

There's no need to hide the Galaxy S20 Ultra's beautiful glass back, especially when clear cases like the Ringke Fusion X are getting more durable every year. For another thin case option that will add a lot of grip, the Olixar Ultra Soft Silicone Case is a darling shade of navy blue and will hug the S20's curves while also helping you keep ahold of your super-sized S20 Ultra.

Considering how big this phone already is, you might as well go for broke and get yourself a durable case that can double as a kickstand both horizontally or vertically. I've enjoyed the ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series because it's durable as all get-out and the kickstand also doubles as a phone grip while I'm walking around. That kickstand is also far more sturdy than most of the wimpy landscape-only kickstands that are built into the back of other cases, and the ability to use it in portrait mode makes it easier for browsing social media or reading e-books while eating a quick dinner in the break room.

If you need more ideas, check out our favorite Galaxy S20 Cases and Best S20+ Cases for more ideas. After all, most casemakers will make a case for all three models, and if they choose to only make a case for one series, the Ultra seems to be the favorite this year.

