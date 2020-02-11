Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Cases Android Central 2020

Samsung has supersized the Galaxy experience with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, and with that big beautiful 6.9-inch screen comes a larger and heavier phone than even last year's Galaxy Note 10+. While I can understand not wanting to bulk up your S20 Ultra, a case is not optional on a phone this big; you need a protective case to add grip to that big glass back and add some cushions or shock-absorbing bumpers to the corners. From clear and thin to big and functional, these are the best cases to buy your new flagship.

Clear but sturdy: Ringke Fusion X

Want to show off your S20 Ultra's glass-backed beauty while still protecting it from scratches, slips, and the oh-so-dreaded shatter? This case gives you robust bumper and corner protection and a crystal clear back.

$13 at Amazon

Go beyond: ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series

The Vanguard Series is one of the better heavy-duty kickstand cases for Galaxy phones, and this year we have the more subdued Red as a launch color alongside the brighter orange and blue.

$30 at ArmadillotTek

Perfect geometry: Caseology Parallax

This hybrid case comes in four colors this year — I just love the new teal — and combines a sturdy plastic frame with a flexible, curve-hugging TPU sleeve to give you the best of both worlds in a slim package.

$14 at Amazon

Hug every curve: Olixar Ultra Soft Silicone Case

Flexible, grippy as all get out, and available in the most perfectly perfect Midnight Blue, this is the silicone case that's perfect for minimalist lovers that want to skip boring black and dirt-prone clear cases.

$13 at Amazon

Crystal clear winner: Spigen Liquid Crystal

I've loved this case for years and I continue to love this case for the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Liquid Crystal is easy to get on and off and adds grip without obscuring that signature Samsung design.

$10 at Amazon

Luxury look: Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet

Snakehive's leather folios always feel wonderful in the hand, but I'd expect nothing less of European full-grain nubuck leather! This year's color options also include a darling teal, which looks positively to die for.

$38 at Snakehive

Thin, clear, wonderful: ESR Essential Zero

Clear cases don't come much thinner than the Essential Zero, and while I'm not sure how hard a drop I trust it to take, it adds enough grip that you shouldn't have to worry about that.

$10 at Amazon

Ultra slim grip: Totallee Thin

There's no way around this: the Ultra is a huge phone. It's completely understandable that you wouldn't want to bulk it up more; that's what this 1mm case is perfect for some grip and scratch protection.

$35 at Totallee

Clearly protective: ArmadilloTek CyberRanger Series

With extra protection in the corners and a crystal clear back, this durable case proves that not all clear cases have to be dainty. You can get it in clear with orange or red accents or a smoky black as well.

$30 at ArmadilloTek

Premium feel for less: Mofi Smooth Fabric

This case combines the grip and flexibility of a TPU bumper with a luxurious feel on the fabric back, available in black, gray, and in a black-blue that features a wonderful accent panel at the bottom.

$16 at Amazon

Fit for a queen: UAG Monarch

This multi-layered marvel of a luxury case is durable, delectable, and still works with wireless charging. I'm partial to the Red model with the black leather because the contrast just pops!

$60 at UAG

Classic carbon fiber: Dahkoiz Shockproof TPU

Just need a little grip and some shock absorption to help disperse the kinetic energy from a small drop here and there? Dahkoiz's TPU case offers that up for less than the price of a pizza, and you can get it in black or blue.

$8 at Amazon

Cards, cash, and chevrons: Feitenn Fabric Wallet

Rather than the classic leather look, this folio uses chevron-covered fabric. There's room for three cards and cash inside, and the first card flap has a porthole so that you can display your driver's license.

$11 at Amazon

All about the angles: Sucnakp Rough Grip

Sucnakp's Rough Grip has been around, but the S20 Ultra model is using a new slanted groove texture on the back alongside a narrow horizontal texture to the side of the camera module for a unique look and extra grip.

$8 at Amazon

Thin texture: Nillkin Frosted Shield

Unlike other ultra-thin cases that eschew texture in the name of slimness, Nillkin covers its hardshell case in a fine, fine grid texture that helps even sweatier fingers keep hold of it without adding bulk.

$6 at Amazon

Card slot champion: Olixar X-Ranger

This is a handy case for a girl who likes to be prepared. looking like just another heavy-duty case, it conceals a card slot/kickstand at the bottom, which you can use to carry the included multi-tool card.

$20 at Amazon

Classic hybrid: Spigen Tough Armor

The flexible bumper of this case is shock absorbent and makes the case easy to slip on and off, while the hard shell on the back helps hold the kickstand and extra shock-absorbing foam.

$15 at Amazon

Pretty (tough) in pink: Schnail Venus Series

This slim case combines a grippy TPU shell with a stabilizing plastic frame that keeps your S20 Ultra securely in place while you bounce around from place to place during your busy days. I love the pretty pink marble.

$30 at Schnail

Bump the colors: Feitenn Ultra Thin Frosted Cover

This thin case offers you your choice in bumper color — black, dark green, navy blue, or fire red — and almost invisible air cushions around the corners. For this price, this clear case is a no-brainer.

$11 at Amazon

Go beyond a basic case

There's no need to hide the Galaxy S20 Ultra's beautiful glass back, especially when clear cases like the Ringke Fusion X are getting more durable every year. For another thin case option that will add a lot of grip, the Olixar Ultra Soft Silicone Case is a darling shade of navy blue and will hug the S20's curves while also helping you keep ahold of your super-sized S20 Ultra.

Considering how big this phone already is, you might as well go for broke and get yourself a durable case that can double as a kickstand both horizontally or vertically. I've enjoyed the ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series because it's durable as all get-out and the kickstand also doubles as a phone grip while I'm walking around. That kickstand is also far more sturdy than most of the wimpy landscape-only kickstands that are built into the back of other cases, and the ability to use it in portrait mode makes it easier for browsing social media or reading e-books while eating a quick dinner in the break room.

If you need more ideas, check out our favorite Galaxy S20 Cases and Best S20+ Cases for more ideas. After all, most casemakers will make a case for all three models, and if they choose to only make a case for one series, the Ultra seems to be the favorite this year.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.