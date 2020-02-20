Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Screen Protectors Android Central 2020
The Samsung Galaxy S20+ has everything you could want from a 2020 flagship. There's a powerful Snapdragon 865 processor, multiple rear cameras, and a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display. That display is one of the main reasons to pick up the S20+, but if it happens to get scratched or shattered, the experience won't be the same. Prevent that from happening by picking up a screen protector. Trust us; you want one.
Complete package: Caseology Film Screen Protector (2-Pack)Staff Pick
After picking up the Galaxy S20+, chances are you don't want to spend a ton of money on a screen protector. Thanks to Caseology, you don't have to. This package gives you two protectors at a great price, in addition to an impressive feature-set. The protectors are crystal clear, scratch-resistant, compatible with the in-screen fingerprint sensor, and can self-heal themselves.
More than a case company: Spigen NeoFlex Film Screen Protector (2-Pack)
You probably know Spigen for its phone cases, but did you know it also creates screen protectors? The NeoFlex film protector for the S20+ is a solid option, giving the phone edge-to-edge coverage, a bubble-free application process, and even self-healing tech. Seriously! It's guaranteed to be compatible with all Spigen cases and you get two protectors in this bundle.
Just like glass: ZAGG InvisibleShield Ultra Clear+ Screen Protector
This might seem like a lot of money for a single film screen protector, but there's more to the InvisibleShield than meets the eye. While the protector is technically film, it's been designed to feel like glass. In day-to-day use, this is a huge improvement over other film options. Outside of that, ZAGG also gives you 2x shatter protection, self-healing tech, and a lifetime warranty.
Tour de force: Dome Glass Whitestone Screen Protector
We know that Dome Glass's protector won't be for everyone, and that's OK. That said, if you're comfortable paying this much money, this is an insanely good option. The installation uses liquid and UV lights, resulting in a precise fit unlike anything else out there. The protector doesn't interfere with the fingerprint sensor and you get edge-to-edge coverage.
Ready for anything: Venoro Tempered Glass Protector (2-Pack)
If you want to give your Galaxy S20+'s display the best chance of staying pristine, this tempered glass protector from Venoro is the way to go. It's applied to the phone using a UV light and UV glue that's included, which ensures you get an ultra-precise fit. The protector works with the S20+'s in-screen fingerprint sensor, promises a bubble-free installation, and this particular package gives you two protectors in case one of them breaks.
Easier to apply: Alinsea Tempered Glass Protector (2-Pack)
While Venoro's screen protector is undeniably great, the UV installation might be more than some folks are willing to put up with. If you'd rather have something simpler, this tempered glass protector gives you anti-scratch and shatter-proof protection that's much easier to apply. A small area around the edges of the S20+'s screen is left uncovered so that you can still use any phone case you want, and you get a pack of two at a great price.
On a budget: Zeking Flexible Film Protector (3-Pack)
Tempered glass screen protectors are the most reliable, but there's an argument to be made for the simplicity and affordability of film protectors. Should that be what you prefer, you can get a three-pack from Zeking. You get almost complete HD clarity, meaning that everything on the screen will still look great, along with a smooth touch experience and an oleophobic coating to prevent too many fingerprints/smudges from building up.
Premium protection: Oilxar Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Being as expensive as it is, the Galaxy S20+ deserves a screen protector that'll be able to withstand anything. Enter the Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector. It comes equipped with a 9H hardness rating for shock and drop protection, is easy to install, and is compatible with cases. The icing on the cake? You get a free two-year warranty!
Ultra-thin: Elegant Choise Film Screen Protector (2-Pack)
Keep your Galaxy S20+ looking like new with this two-pack of film screen protectors. The protectors are incredibly thin, meaning they won't negatively impact your day-to-day experience of using your phone. They also do a good job at preventing fingerprints, work just fine with any case you might use and have super-precise cutouts.
The S20+ is an expensive phone — don't ruin its display
Sure, screen protectors might not be the most exciting thing to talk about, but there's no denying their importance — especially when you're protecting a phone as expensive as the Galaxy S20+. If you want to give your S20+'s display the best chance it has at going unscathed without breaking the bank, get the Caseology Film Screen Protector.
We think Caseology strikes a near-perfect balance here. Its protectors are easy to install, come with ample protection, and are easy to install. On top of all that, you're getting a bundle of two at a price anyone can get behind.
Taking things up a notch, there's the ZAGG InvisibleShield Ultra Clear+ Screen Protector. This is a film protector just like what Caseology is selling, but ZAGG designed it to feel like glass. You'll need to pay quite a bit more as a result of this, but for some people, it's well worth the added cost.
And, of course, we have to mention the Dome Glass Whitestone Screen Protector. The price of this protector will undoubtedly keep some potential customers at bay, but if you want to bite the bullet, you'll be rewarded. Dome Glass's UV installation is the best in the business, with the end result being a precise and secure application unlike anything else.
