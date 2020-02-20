Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Screen Protectors Android Central 2020

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ has everything you could want from a 2020 flagship. There's a powerful Snapdragon 865 processor, multiple rear cameras, and a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display. That display is one of the main reasons to pick up the S20+, but if it happens to get scratched or shattered, the experience won't be the same. Prevent that from happening by picking up a screen protector. Trust us; you want one.

The S20+ is an expensive phone — don't ruin its display

Sure, screen protectors might not be the most exciting thing to talk about, but there's no denying their importance — especially when you're protecting a phone as expensive as the Galaxy S20+. If you want to give your S20+'s display the best chance it has at going unscathed without breaking the bank, get the Caseology Film Screen Protector.

We think Caseology strikes a near-perfect balance here. Its protectors are easy to install, come with ample protection, and are easy to install. On top of all that, you're getting a bundle of two at a price anyone can get behind.

Taking things up a notch, there's the ZAGG InvisibleShield Ultra Clear+ Screen Protector. This is a film protector just like what Caseology is selling, but ZAGG designed it to feel like glass. You'll need to pay quite a bit more as a result of this, but for some people, it's well worth the added cost.

And, of course, we have to mention the Dome Glass Whitestone Screen Protector. The price of this protector will undoubtedly keep some potential customers at bay, but if you want to bite the bullet, you'll be rewarded. Dome Glass's UV installation is the best in the business, with the end result being a precise and secure application unlike anything else.

