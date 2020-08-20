Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Screen Protectors Android Central 2020

It shouldn't come as any surprise that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is an impressive smartphone. It has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ processor for incredible performance, a trio of capable rear cameras, a huge battery, and that display — a 6.9-inch AMOLED one with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's one of the very best displays currently available on any phone, and if you want to protect it for years to come, you need a screen protector.

Be smart and protect that screen

We're rather smitten with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, with one of its best assets being its screen. As such, protecting it is a must. There are a lot of screen protectors you can get for the phone, but out of everything, we think one of the best options is the Venoro Tempered Glass Screen Protector. The glass construction offers the best scratch resistance you'll find, and when you combine that with easy installation, excellent clarity, and fair price, you end up with a winner.

Another option that's hard to ignore is the OEAGO Screen Protector (3-Pack). If you're a fan of film protectors, this bundle gives you a few of them at a price that's impossible to argue with.

Of course, we finally need to mention the UniqueMe Screen Protector (2-Pack). The two film protectors that are included are fine, but the real kicker is the fact that you also get glass protectors for the Note 20 Ultra's rear camera housing. That may sound silly at first glance, but considering just how large that camera housing is, it's actually pretty ingenious.