Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Screen Protectors Android Central 2020
It shouldn't come as any surprise that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is an impressive smartphone. It has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ processor for incredible performance, a trio of capable rear cameras, a huge battery, and that display — a 6.9-inch AMOLED one with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's one of the very best displays currently available on any phone, and if you want to protect it for years to come, you need a screen protector.
- Rock hard: Whitestone Dome Glass
- The glass way: Venoro Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Combo: BAZO Soft Screen Protector (2-Pack)
- Three for cheap: OEAGO Screen Protector (3-Pack)
- All the features: QITAYO Screen Protector (3-Pack)
- Lifetime protection: AloMit Screen Protector (3-Pack)
- Front and back: UniqueMe Screen Protector (2-Pack)
Rock hard: Whitestone Dome GlassSponsored
Whitestone Dome Glas has proven to be a reliable, well-fitted protector for all of Samsung's latest devices. It provides improved responsiveness with the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Safe, bubble-free installation is under a robust warranty. The liquid optically clear adhesive ensures a tight bond when paired with the included UV light curing treatment.
The glass way: Venoro Tempered Glass Screen ProtectorStaff Pick
Venoro is a name we often rely on for quality screen protectors for all major phone releases, and with the Note 20 Ultra, it's showing up to the plate yet again. This single-screen protector is of the tempered glass variety, offering incredibly scratch resistance, a 99.99% transparency rating, and a super slim design at just 0.2mm thick.
Combo: BAZO Soft Screen Protector (2-Pack)
If you're looking to stretch your dollars a bit more, you can't ignore this package from BAZO. It all starts with two TPU film protectors, which are easy to install and compatible with all cases. The protectors on their own are perfectly fine, but BAZO also includes two tempered glass protectors for the rear camera hump.
Three for cheap: OEAGO Screen Protector (3-Pack)
Sticking with TPU film protectors, OEAGO sells a bundle of three protectors at an outstanding price. Not only is this a lot of bang-for-your-buck, but OEAGO's protectors are also super high-quality. They fit the Note 20 Ultra like a glove, are fully transparent, offer great protection, and come with a lifetime warranty.
All the features: QITAYO Screen Protector (3-Pack)
Speaking of good options, another bundle worth checking out is this one from QITAYO. Once again, you can buy three film protectors for the same price that some single ones cost. With these QITAYO ones, you can expect full coverage for the entire display, a reliable adhesive solution, and compatibility with the in-screen fingerprint sensor.
Lifetime protection: AloMit Screen Protector (3-Pack)
AloMit's offering for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is one that's hard to argue with — three film screen protectors for a super low price. The usual features are here, including fingerprint sensor support, a case-friendly design, and an easy install process. We especially like the lifetime replacement warranty, which gives you a really nice safety blanket.
Front and back: UniqueMe Screen Protector (2-Pack)
As the name suggests, this screen protector option is rather unique. Kicking off the package are two film protectors for the Note 20 Ultra, offering the expected protection and ease-of-use you're after. On top of that, you're also treated to two glass protectors that go on the rear camera bump.
Be smart and protect that screen
We're rather smitten with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, with one of its best assets being its screen. As such, protecting it is a must. There are a lot of screen protectors you can get for the phone, but out of everything, we think one of the best options is the Venoro Tempered Glass Screen Protector. The glass construction offers the best scratch resistance you'll find, and when you combine that with easy installation, excellent clarity, and fair price, you end up with a winner.
Another option that's hard to ignore is the OEAGO Screen Protector (3-Pack). If you're a fan of film protectors, this bundle gives you a few of them at a price that's impossible to argue with.
Of course, we finally need to mention the UniqueMe Screen Protector (2-Pack). The two film protectors that are included are fine, but the real kicker is the fact that you also get glass protectors for the Note 20 Ultra's rear camera housing. That may sound silly at first glance, but considering just how large that camera housing is, it's actually pretty ingenious.
