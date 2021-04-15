Best Samsung Galaxy A32 5G cases Android Central 2021

The new Samsung Galaxy A32 5G smartphone is dubbed one of the most affordable, if not the most affordable, premium 5G devices currently on the market. Equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery, and 15W fast charging, it packs many features in a sleek package. And you'll want to protect that investment with a case. We've rounded up a selection of the best Samsung Galaxy A32 5G cases you can find to accompany your purchase of this new phone.

Full-body protection : PULEN Full Body Case Staff Pick Get full, 360-degree coverage of the precious smartphone with this case that consists of a rugged front cover and soft liquid silicone non-slip back cover, combined with a built-in screen protector. Available in four colors, it supports wireless charging and offers a great combination of solid protection with an elegant design. $10 at Amazon Military-grade protectino : Dretal Military Grade Shockproof Protective Case Military-grade protection with this shockproof case along with the tempered glass screen protector will meet the needs of those who think the phone might get knocked about. The rotating holder on the back can be used as both a grip for the phone (perfect for selfies) and a kickstand for watching movies. Grab it in bold red or muted black. $10 at Amazon Carry handle : Ringke Onyx Case This textured case comes with QuikCatch lanyard holes so you can wear your phone over your shoulder or cross-body when you don't have a purse or backpack with you. Available in black, dark grey, or navy and made of flexible TPU, the matte granulate texture material is anti-slip and anti-fingerprint. $12 at Amazon Go floral : OOK Slim Clear Phone Cover Show off your personal flair with this floral-designed slim clear phone cover, which features a pink and orange flower design. It comes with a wrist strap and lanyard as well, so you can carry it like a purse. Made with a soft TPU frame and hard PC back, it supports wireless charging, not to mention high fashion. $17 at Amazon Extra screen protection : V/A Heavy Duty Phone Case This case doesn't just come with one but two tempered glass screen protectors, so you have an extra just in case. Made of dual layers, it offers rugged protection against bumps and drops thanks to the soft TPU bumper. Available in three bold color options – blue, green, and purple – you can choose one to match your personal style. $10 at Amazon Luxury leather : WuGlrz PU Leather Wallet Case Carry your phone in style along with other essentials in this luxury PU faux synthetic leather wallet case, which has an integrated card slot and even a small coin purse built-in. It closes via a magnetic lock, includes a lanyard, and comes with two tempered glass screen protectors. Flip the case open and use the flap to prop the phone up when watching videos or having video chats. $13 at Amazon Classy and elegant : anccer Newborn Series Case Go with simple elegance by opting for this leather and TPU case, which offers protection against bumps and drops along with an anti-slip leather surface that is also resistant to fingerprints. Available in four colors, it employs a really nice textured look that will suit any occasion. $15 at Amazon Go glitter : NZND Case Put some sparkle and glitter into your day with this fun case that features liquid with shiny pieces of material inside that float around as you move the phone. Perfect for a teenager or quirky adult, it screams fun. The case, which is made from soft TPU, comes in four color combinations to suit your individual style. $10 at Amazon Vegan leather : CoverON Wallet Pouch Made of vegan PU leather, this stylish case features RFID blocking and employs a flip folio design. Available in three solid colors or three fun patterns, it has six vertical cardholder slots, a clear ID window, and a horizontal cash holder pocket. Fold the cover over, and it becomes a kickstand for hands-free use. $12 at Amazon Simple transparency : PUSHIMEI Transparent Slim Case Show off the beauty of the A32 5G with this simple yet effective transparent case that doesn't add any bulk while also letting the phone's finish and style shine through. Made of anti-slip TPU, it has a built-in air pocket anti-shock system in all four corners and precise cutouts. It doesn't get much simpler than this case. $8 at Amazon Clear back : Hoyyi Dual Layer Case Get both the benefit of showing off the phone's finish via the transparent back with the added protection of a colored rubber bumper around the perimeter. Available in black, it's made of soft TPU and hard PC and has a built-in screen protector with raised edges to further prevent damage from bumps and falls. It's a simple, everyday case. $13 at Amazon Mount in the car : Eclipse Legend Magnetic Car Mount Case Mount your phone easily in the car with this case, which comes with a belt clip, kickstand support, and magnetic car mount that can attach to any magnetic car mount. Ideal for on-the-go workers, it also comes with a tempered glass screen protector. Enjoy it in one of four colors, mounting it in the car while you're on the road, then clipping it your belt once you're ready for work. Leave your wallet at home with a credit card slot on the back as well. It offers triple protection via an inner shell and rugged back cover. $10 at Amazon

Which Samsung Galaxy A32 5G case should you choose?

Promising to be the most affordable 5G phone, and certainly the most affordable in Samsung's lineup, the Galaxy A32 5G is bound to be hot. When you pick one up, don't forget to grab a case for it, too. It's essential to keep any smartphone, old or new, protected from bumps, falls, drops, and scratches. But which case is the best Samsung Galaxy A32 5G case?

When it comes to the ultimate in simplicity, for those who just want to maintain the look of the phone but also keep it protected, you can't go wrong with the PUSHIMEI Transparent Slim, which lets the beauty of the phone shine through. Those who will be using the phone for business and who often travel both by car and on foot will appreciate a case like the Eclipse Legend, which comes with the magnetic car mount and belt clip and offers maximum protection. But I love that the PULEN Full Body Case offers a nice balance between solid protection and sleek design and comes in different colors, so you can grab the one that suits your style.

While you're at it, consider grabbing some additional accessories for the phone as well, like a wireless charger, and even a pair of sweatproof true wireless earbuds if you're planning to go for runs with the phone as your music source.