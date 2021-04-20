Best Samsung Galaxy A12 cases Android Central 2021

Introduced in December 2020, the Samsung Galaxy A12 is a solid Android 10 device featuring a 6.5-inch screen, 48 MP camera, and 5,000mAh battery with fast charging. At just 8.9mm thin, it's an entry-level phone that won't rival some of Samsung's more premium models, like the Samsung Galaxy S20, but it's a great phone for those who don't need all the bells and whistles. It's a reliable smartphone for a teenager, an elderly family member, or even as a secondary phone. Regardless of who it's for, protect your smartphone with a case. These are the best Samsung Galaxy A12 cases you can get.

Everything you need : Milomdoi Case Staff Pick It's everything you need in one package for an affordable price, including a military-grade protective case with a 360-degree ring holder kickstand on the back along with a 2-pack of tempered glass screen protectors. The case is made of soft TPU silicone and offers heavy-duty protection with Air Cushion technology. $11 at Amazon Built-in screen protector : PULEN Case with Built-in Screen Protector Along with a soft liquid silicone non-slip back cover in one of five colors, this case also includes a built-in screen protector. This bumper-style case won't add a ton of bulk to this slim device, and the rubber-silicone material helps prevent the phone from slipping out of your hand. The screen protector employs a raised design that won't impact the flash function of the phone's stellar camera. $14 at Amazon Turn heads : JAKPAK Case Capture everyone's attention with this stylish and quirky case that features a cool design that makes it almost look like a jewelry chest, complete with the playful image of lipstick-laden lips on the front. It even comes with a removable neck lanyard. The case also has a foldable kickstand that doubles as a finger grip. $12 at Amazon Rugged and tough : Ringke Onyx Case You can't go wrong with Ringke, which makes quality cases for plenty of smartphones, including this one. The Onyx case is built with reinforced corners and a shockproof TPU back cover. Grab it in black, dark grey, or navy as a perfect everyday case. $12 at Amazon Brand power : Spigen Rugged Armor Case Regardless of the phone, Spigen is a top manufacturer when it comes to brand reputation. You always know what you're going to get, which is a simple, rugged, well-built, attractive case. This one from the reliable brand comes in matte black and is made of flexible TPU carbon fiber with an interior spider-web pattern and Air Cushion technology that offers good shock absorption. $13 at Amazon Pretty in pink : anccer Ultra-Thin Case Technically rose gold, this sleek and sexy case also comes in blue, green, or black if pink isn't really your style. The smooth and slim hard case can withstand drops, bumps, and falls, with enough cushion to protect your precious device. The 0.3mm raised hole is also designed to protect the camera lens. It's a nice, smooth textured, and simple case for casual use. $12 at Amazon Wallet replacement : Lacass Zipper Pocket Wallet Case Flip Leather Cover Perfect as a replacement wallet, this soft PU leather flip case has a compartment to secure the phone on one side and slots for holding up to 10 cards on the other, along with cash or other items in a zippered pocket. With a magnetic closure that doubles as a stand and detachable wrist strap, you can carry it as a clutch or pop it into a purse, briefcase, or backpack. $17 at Amazon Fun with Minnie Mouse : OptiCase Minnie 3D Camera Ring Grip Holder Perfect if the phone is for a preteen or someone who loves Disney, this silicone rubber cover phone case is shaped like a camera with a design inspired by Minnie Mouse. It comes with a lanyard and shoulder strap so you can wear it around your neck and take landscape-oriented photos with the amazing camera as if you were taking snapshots with a dedicated digital camera. It would make a great gift for any Disney lover or pre-teen child who is lucky enough to get their own phone. $11 at Amazon Belt up : Wellci Ciwecill Case with Belt Clip Kickstand A solid, rugged case, this Wellci case comes with a belt clip and kickstand built right into the back. Available in black or bold red, the interior texture is designed to promote airflow and keep the phone cool, while the exterior provides a comfortable grip in your hand. Yet, it's still pretty slim and won't add too much bulk to the device. $9 at Amazon Price is right : Yiakeng Silicone Protective Case If you're on a tight budget or want something that will offer sufficient protection for the device and your investment, this one might do the trick. It's made of shockproof silicone with a built-in kickstand, which is great for watching movies or video calls. Available in black with black, blue, or red trim, it's a basic, rugged-looking case if you don't want to spend too much. $7 at Amazon Built to last : Zizo Bolt Series Case Built to last and ideal for those who will be using the phone for work while in settings where it could get knocked around, like a construction site, the case has been certified to offer military-grade drop protection, employing Dual Layer Impact Dispersion Technology. The built-in 360-degree holster belt clip makes it easy to keep the phone clipped to your side as needed. It also has a pop-out kickstand and ships with a lanyard if you prefer to carry it around your neck. $19 at Amazon Pick your color : Starhemei Rubber Case With 11 different color and pattern options, you can choose the style that suits you, and at a low price, why not pick up a couple and swap among them? There's everything from floral to plaid or plain and clear designs on the backs of the rubber soft TPU case. It's a simple option that can add elegance or fun to the device. $7 at Amazon

Which Samsung Galaxy A12 case should you choose?

It's no surprise that many of the best Samsung Galaxy A12 cases are quirky, fun styles and designs that would appeal to the younger crowd. That's because, given the price and feature set of the phone, it falls on the entry-level side of things. So, chances are, it'll be the phone handed over to a teen or tween or used by someone who doesn't need premium features and wants a basic device.

Given the phone's amazing cameras, chances are it'll be used just as much as a digital camera as it is as a phone. And even though I'm not a Disney fanatic, the OptiCase Minnie 3D Camera Ring Grip Holder is totally adorable and looks really cute when holding the phone up to snap photos. It gives you that retro-feel while also serving its primary purpose: to protect your device.

But the Milomdoi Case checks all the boxes, including military-grade protection, soft TPU, tempered glass screen protectors, built-in kickstand, and a reasonable price.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 might not be one of the best cheap Android phones of 2021, but it's a solid entry-level option worth considering, and a case is a must to grab with it.