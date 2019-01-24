The 42mm Galaxy Watch is one of the best companions for your phone, and you can personalize the heck out of it. You can choose your own watch face, and swap the watch band out for any 20mm strap. There are a ton of great-looking options at very affordable prices.
Here are the best replacement bands for the 42mm Samsung Galaxy Watch!
Totally metal
Kai Tian Stainless Steel Band
This band from Kai Tain is made of brushed stainless steel, and it comes with a free resizing kit to make the perfect fit. It's available in black or silver, and the standard clasp makes putting the band on a breeze.
Wooden wonder
LDFAS 20mm Wood Band
This band has something you don't see every day: red sandalwood in between each link. You can get this band with black, rose gold or silver steel, and all look great with the red wood. There's a clasp to easily get the band on and off your wrist, and quick release pins to make installation a piece of cake.
Stretch armstrong
Speidel Stainless Steel Watch Band
Stretch watch bands are awesome because they go on in an instant, and they're always the perfect fit. Getting that perfect fit means visiting a professional jeweler, but it's worth the time. This band from Speidel comes with either a straight or curved end, and the company offers a few color options.
Lust after the leather
Barton 20mm Top Grain Leather Watch Band
Top Grain leather is the highest quality leather available, and this band lets you wear some right on your wrist. There are 15 different color combinations to best match your personal style, and the quick release pins make putting the band on a breeze.
Less expensive, still stylish
WOCCI Vintage Leather Watch Strap
This band is a thinner leather, so it'll flex a bit easier on your wrist. There are only a few color options — three to be exact — that'll fit your Galaxy Watch. The watch doesn't feature quick release pins, but it does include an installation kit.
Minimalist style
Benchmark Straps Suede Watch Band
If you want a watch band to match your Blue Suede Shoes, this is the one for you. The suede has a minimal design, with no stitching along the sides. There are seven different colors to choose from that'll fit your Galaxy Watch, and genuine leather underneath to make the strap a bit sturdier. Finally, there's a kit included to install the band onto your watch.
For your daily workout
Moretek Silicone Replacement Strap
While the Galaxy Watch comes with a silicone band, this one would be a bit better for your workouts. The extra perforations on the band makes your wrist breathe easier, and lets you get a more exact fit, leading to a more accurate heart rate reading. The strap comes in 13 different colors, and features quick-release pins so you can swap it for something classier after your workout.
Totally secure
STYLELOVER NATO Strap
If you want a watch band that won't budge, you want a NATO strap. This one from STYLELOVER is made of heavy duty nylon, and it comes in 16 different colors. The only buckle color is silver, so keep that in mind if you want one for your Galaxy Watch.
Mix and match
Ritche NATO Strap 4 pack
If you like to mix and match your bands, this pack from Ritche is a great way to do just that. You get four NATO straps, so you can swap them out so the pattern fits your mood. All of the bands have silver buckles and keepers, so you won't have to deal with paint chipping. Finally, there's an installation kit and a few extra pins included inside.
Get cuffed
Balerion suede leather cuff
This awesome, wide cuff-style band comes in six colors and has a wide section right under your Galaxy Watch itself, so you won't feel the cold metal against your skin — just comfy suede.
The comfort game
Barton canvas bands
If you're looking for the most comfortable band you can get, this just might be it, especially once it's broken in. There are 11 colors to choose from and a simple buckle closure. These bands are 8 inches in total length and have quick-release switches.
Classic leather look
Fullmosa leather band
These leather bands have that sort of "gator skin" look about them and come in six colors. They're a little more elegant-looking than its more distressed leather brethren, and it has quick-release switches for easy removal.
All of these are great options, but the Galaxy Watch works with any 20mm strap. Again, my personal favorite is the Speidel Stretch Band since it goes on and off in an instant and will always have a perfect fit, but feel free to get any strap to make the watch perfect for you!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.