Best Raspberry Pi Screen Android Central 2019
The Raspberry Pi is great when tucked away being part of the internet of things, but it's best when you're enjoying the web, watching a video or doing anything else a more expensive and bigger computer can do. Best of all there are plenty of great products that let you take it all with you. Check out these ultra-portable screens for your Raspberry Pi.
- Super Low Power: GeekPi 7-inch Capacitive Touch Screen
- Plug and Play: UCTRONICS 5-inch Touch Screen
- Go Big or Go Home: SunFounder 13-inch Portable Monitor
- Sounds Great: Newsoul 7-inch Raspberry Pi Touchscreen
- Palm of Your Hands: Jun-Electron Raspberry Pi Display Case
- 4K Crazy: UPerfect 4K Portable Monitor
,
Super Low Power: GeekPi 7-inch Capacitive Touch ScreenStaff pick
This 7-inch capacitive display has a 1024x600 resolution and connects via HDMI. Plus it only requires 500mA of power for its backlight.
Plug and Play: UCTRONICS 5-inch Touch Screen
Specifically designed for the Raspberry Pi, you only need to plug it in and you're up and running. Even the cable is included!
Go Big or Go Home: SunFounder 13-inch Portable Monitor
You get 13 inches and 1080p, which means you'll love what you see on this display. Since it's built with the Raspberry Pi in mind, there's no hassle setting things up either.
Sounds Great: Newsoul 7-inch Raspberry Pi Touchscreen
This 7-inch display comes with its own stand and has dual-speakers so everything sounds as good as it looks.
Palm of Your Hands: Jun-Electron Raspberry Pi Display Case
It's a case with its own 3.5-inch 320x480 TFT monitor built into the top. Carry a computer everywhere in the palm of your hand.
4K Crazy: UPerfect 4K Portable Monitor
This 15-inch 4K display takes portable to the limit and looks good while doing it. It's also a great USB-C monitor for your other computers.
Small but powerful
The Raspberry Pi is no slouch when it comes to video. With the current model supporting dual 4K monitors, it has the power to drive just about any screen. While you're home you can use a larger monitor or television, but for something more portable we like the GeekPi 7-inch Raspberry Pi Display.
It's a universal display thanks to a standard HDMI connection, but it was designed for the Raspberry Pi so there is no fiddling with cryptic text files to get the resolution and touch driver set up. At 7 inches, it's big enough so you can see what you are looking at without straining your eyes but small enough to tuck away into a bag. Best of all, it only draws 500mA of power so any 5volt power supply will be able to power it all.
If you need a small display for your Raspberry Pi and don't feel like working through set up files or carrying a special high-power charger to run it, you'll love it too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The best headphones and earbuds with noise canceling
It's hard to find the right pair of noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones, so we've done the hard work for you.
Game sans controller with these PS4 keyboards
Are you in the market for a keyboard to control your PlayStation 4? Check these out!
These are the best vertical docks for your PlayStation 4 console!
If you want to stand your PlayStation 4 up vertically, you're going to need a stand to pull it off.