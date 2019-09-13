Best Raspberry Pi Screen Android Central 2019

The Raspberry Pi is great when tucked away being part of the internet of things, but it's best when you're enjoying the web, watching a video or doing anything else a more expensive and bigger computer can do. Best of all there are plenty of great products that let you take it all with you. Check out these ultra-portable screens for your Raspberry Pi.

Small but powerful

The Raspberry Pi is no slouch when it comes to video. With the current model supporting dual 4K monitors, it has the power to drive just about any screen. While you're home you can use a larger monitor or television, but for something more portable we like the GeekPi 7-inch Raspberry Pi Display.

It's a universal display thanks to a standard HDMI connection, but it was designed for the Raspberry Pi so there is no fiddling with cryptic text files to get the resolution and touch driver set up. At 7 inches, it's big enough so you can see what you are looking at without straining your eyes but small enough to tuck away into a bag. Best of all, it only draws 500mA of power so any 5volt power supply will be able to power it all.

If you need a small display for your Raspberry Pi and don't feel like working through set up files or carrying a special high-power charger to run it, you'll love it too.

