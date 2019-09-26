Best Raspberry Pi Controller Android Central 2019
The Raspberry Pi makes a great retro gaming console with several different custom-built operating systems designed to get your game on. To do that you'll need a good controller and here's where you start looking for one!
- Comfortable and Durable: 8Bitdo SN30 USB Gamepad
- USB Champ: Logitech Gamepad F310
- Double Your Fun: Miadore 2 Pack USB Retro Controllers
- For Bluetooth Lovers: 8Bitdo SF30 Pro Wireless Controller
- 2.4 Wireless: Logitech Gamepad F710
- Use What You Love: 8Bitdo Wireless Controller Adapter
Comfortable and Durable: 8Bitdo SN30 USB GamepadStaff pick
This SNES styled controller is built tough and is comfortable enough to play with all night. It also has an extra-long cable so you can lean back a bit.
USB Champ: Logitech Gamepad F310
The Logitech F310 can be used through a USB hub and still work as a standard Xinput controller. If you're running out of holes remember this one!
Double Your Fun: Miadore 2 Pack USB Retro Controllers
Gaming is better with a friend and this two-pack of N64-styled controllers is perfect for some good old-fashioned hang out time.
For Bluetooth Lovers: 8Bitdo SF30 Pro Wireless Controller
Was everything great about the original 8Bitdo Pro except the wire? We understand. If you want a Bluetooth controller, this is the one to buy.
2.4 Wireless: Logitech Gamepad F710
Wireless via a USB dongle means no worries about getting tangled in a cord with this great controller from Logitech.
Use What You Love: 8Bitdo Wireless Controller Adapter
This USB dongle lets you use your wireless PlayStation or Xbox controller on the Raspberry Pi. It's great knowing exactly where the buttons are and you don't need more controllers lying around.
Have some fun
As the saying goes, all work and no play kinda sucks. Building a neat retro game machine out of a cheap Raspberry Pi can add a little fun back into your life, but you'll need a controller. If you're serious about keeping a retro game box around, we suggest the 8Bitdo Pro wired controller.
It's not quite the same as a SNES controller but the buttons are close enough to make you feel comfortable and it's going to last a long time. I've tried more than a few NES/SNES styled controllers and can't recommend them enough. Grab the coins, make those jumps, and warp through every pipe just like old times.
If you don't want to add another controller to your collection though, there are options. You can get a wireless controller adapter like this one from 8Bitdo and use your PlayStation or Xbox controller with your Pi.
