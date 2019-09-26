Best Raspberry Pi Controller Android Central 2019

The Raspberry Pi makes a great retro gaming console with several different custom-built operating systems designed to get your game on. To do that you'll need a good controller and here's where you start looking for one!

Have some fun

As the saying goes, all work and no play kinda sucks. Building a neat retro game machine out of a cheap Raspberry Pi can add a little fun back into your life, but you'll need a controller. If you're serious about keeping a retro game box around, we suggest the 8Bitdo Pro wired controller.

It's not quite the same as a SNES controller but the buttons are close enough to make you feel comfortable and it's going to last a long time. I've tried more than a few NES/SNES styled controllers and can't recommend them enough. Grab the coins, make those jumps, and warp through every pipe just like old times.

If you don't want to add another controller to your collection though, there are options. You can get a wireless controller adapter like this one from 8Bitdo and use your PlayStation or Xbox controller with your Pi.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.