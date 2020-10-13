Trying to keep all of your tech and toys charged day after day is no small challenge, but having a good Power Delivery charger to center your gear around is a godsend. Whether you need a newer, smaller charger for your phone since the new iPhone doesn't include one in the box anymore, or you want to use one singular charger for both your laptop and phone — these are the USB-C charger deals that stand out the most this Prime Day.
- Portable and perfect: Aukey 18W PD Wall Charger
- Unbeatable value: RAVPower PD Pioneer Charger | 33% off at Amazon
- Small and swift: Anker PowerPort Atom PD 1 | 33% off at Amazon
- One port to rule them all: AUKEY Omnia 100W PD Charger | 30% off at Amazon
- Sleek, but sturdy: Zendure SuperPort 4 | $35 off at Amazon
- Next-gen compact: AUKEY Omnia Duo 65W PD Charger
With fold-in AC prongs and a compact profile that's smaller than an AirPods case, this Aukey charger is easy to pocket for a quick top-off while you're at the coffee shop. Be sure to clip the coupon for 30% off!!
For less than a medium pizza, you can get a reliable, long-lasting RAVPower charger that'll charge your phone at 18W and charge an extra accessory at 12W.
At 30W, this stout little brick can charge phones, tablets, the Nintendo Switch, and will charge Chromebooks (though not at top speed).
This charger may only have one port, but since it can output up to 100W, that one port can quick-charge just about every recent phone and laptop you could throw at it.
This shiny hub has a total energy output of 136W, meaning you can charge a laptop at 100W, a phone at 18W, and two USB-A devices, too! It's a lightning deal, so grab it quickly!
If you don't need the full 100W Omnia, this charger will give you a USB-A QuickCharge port to help you keep both your phone/laptop and smartwatch charged up.
Of course, once you grab a new charger, chances are you're going to need some new USB-C cables to reach between your phone and your new charger. If you're grabbing a cable specifically for charging, consider grabbing a long cable so you can run it from your wall charger halfway across your bed so you can charge while you scroll Insta in bed.
