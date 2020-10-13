Trying to keep all of your tech and toys charged day after day is no small challenge, but having a good Power Delivery charger to center your gear around is a godsend. Whether you need a newer, smaller charger for your phone since the new iPhone doesn't include one in the box anymore, or you want to use one singular charger for both your laptop and phone — these are the USB-C charger deals that stand out the most this Prime Day.

Portable and perfect: Aukey 18W PD Wall Charger

With fold-in AC prongs and a compact profile that's smaller than an AirPods case, this Aukey charger is easy to pocket for a quick top-off while you're at the coffee shop. Be sure to clip the coupon for 30% off!!

$7 at Amazon

Unbeatable value: RAVPower PD Pioneer Charger | 33% off at Amazon

For less than a medium pizza, you can get a reliable, long-lasting RAVPower charger that'll charge your phone at 18W and charge an extra accessory at 12W.

$10 at Amazon

Small and swift: Anker PowerPort Atom PD 1 | 33% off at Amazon

At 30W, this stout little brick can charge phones, tablets, the Nintendo Switch, and will charge Chromebooks (though not at top speed).

$20 at Amazon

One port to rule them all: AUKEY Omnia 100W PD Charger | 30% off at Amazon

This charger may only have one port, but since it can output up to 100W, that one port can quick-charge just about every recent phone and laptop you could throw at it.

$32 at Amazon

Sleek, but sturdy: Zendure SuperPort 4 | $35 off at Amazon

This shiny hub has a total energy output of 136W, meaning you can charge a laptop at 100W, a phone at 18W, and two USB-A devices, too! It's a lightning deal, so grab it quickly!

$65 at Amazon

Next-gen compact: AUKEY Omnia Duo 65W PD Charger

If you don't need the full 100W Omnia, this charger will give you a USB-A QuickCharge port to help you keep both your phone/laptop and smartwatch charged up.

$30 at Amazon

Of course, once you grab a new charger, chances are you're going to need some new USB-C cables to reach between your phone and your new charger. If you're grabbing a cable specifically for charging, consider grabbing a long cable so you can run it from your wall charger halfway across your bed so you can charge while you scroll Insta in bed.

