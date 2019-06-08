It's June and you may be wondering how you can show your pride. While joining in on events is always a fun way, having a little something to showcase your support wherever you go is great too! That's where these Pride cases for the Google Pixel 3 come in. These playful and vibrant designs are a mix of the simple and incredible -- giving you more than enough of a selection to choose from.
Make it your own: Stuff4 Personalized Pride Pixel 3 Phone CaseStaff pick
As cool as phone cases are, some folks just find those you can customize 100x better. With this Stuff4 phone case, you can choose from a number of different pride designs. You can even add your own name for some extra flair and personalization. It's easy to fit on too, as it has a snap-on/snap-off feature.
Subtle and stylish: Stuff4 Gel Rainbow Stripes Pixel 3 Phone Case
The Rainbow Stripes phone case is a classic look that gives you access slots to the Google Pixel 3's mute, volume, audio jack, and dock connector. It's also easy to fit on your phone thanks to the case's snap-on/snap-off feature. Plus, it's tough, durable finish will make it resilient even if you drop your phone.
A more personal touch: HICKORY Pride Paw Pixel 3 Phone Case
The HICKORY Pride Paw phone case has all the colors you need to show off your pride, but what makes it stand out is its splash of watercolor, giving the case a more personal, handmade look to it. The case itself is ultra-thin and light, but is durable enough that it can withstand drop-damage and the like.
Minimalism is in: Head Case Designs Love is Love Pixel 3 Phone Case
Minimalism has always been in and trendy, and this phone case won't cover up your entire phone. With this design by Head Case Designs, show your Pride without even opening your mouth. It is made of durable light-gel material and has raised edges in order to protect your phone from scrapes and drops.
Fabulously yours: Case Formula FAB Pride Pixel 3 Phone Case
Case Formula's FAB may seem off-putting at $30, but it more than makes up for it with its quality. With this FAB case, you'll able to show off your pride and look fabulous while doing it. You can also choose between two different cases: hard and clear. Regardless of which you choose, the case will cover the back, sides, and corners of your Pixel 3.
Go with a classic: Skinit Vertical Rainbow Pride Pixel 3 Phone Case
Sometimes all you want is to stick with the classics, and nothing quite says it like this vertical rainbow pride phone case from Skinit. The cases from Skinit are all made to order, and can either come with a hard or clear case, depending on which you prefer.
Which Pride Pixel 3 Case suits you best?
We'd argue that all of these Pixel 3 cases are suitable for you. They are an excellent way to express your Pride this June. However, we've all got our favorites, and ours is the Stuff4 Personalized Pride Pixel 3 Phone Case due to its personalization features -- such as including your own name,and easy snap-on/snap-off feature.
But if you're looking for something more simple, yet stands out and can even be considered a classic, then the best choice is the Skinit Vertical Rainbow Pride Pixel 3 Phone Case. Show off your flag!
