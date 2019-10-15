Best Pixel 4 XL Screen Protectors Android Central 2019

The Pixel 4 XL is the larger phone announced by Google, and as such, naturally comes with a larger display to protect. We've also seen some extra large screen protector bundles to match that include up to four tempered glass slabs to a pack, meaning you'll have backups if you want to freshen up your protected Pixel 4 XL display a couple months from now.

Keep your Pixel 4 XL looking Day One fresh

The benefit of buying your screen protectors in bulk is that you don't have to worry if you mess up on your first attempt at installation. You'll also have some spares on hand if the tempered glass chips or cracks, or to give to a friend who got the same phone as you.

Our top pick is the Supershieldz two-pack because it's a brand we trust that is always early to market with accessories for big phones like the Pixel 4 XL. It backs the products with a no-hassle lifetime replacement warranty so you can buy confident that Supershieldz will stand behind the products with proper customer support.

For a plus-sized pack of tempered glass, I'd recommend SPARIN's four-pack of screen protectors. You'll get a plastic alignment tool that ensures you get a perfect installation every time — and if you still mess it up, well you've got back ups to try again with.

