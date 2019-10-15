Best Pixel 4 XL Screen Protectors Android Central 2019
The Pixel 4 XL is the larger phone announced by Google, and as such, naturally comes with a larger display to protect. We've also seen some extra large screen protector bundles to match that include up to four tempered glass slabs to a pack, meaning you'll have backups if you want to freshen up your protected Pixel 4 XL display a couple months from now.
- Professional protection: Supershieldz Tempered Glass (2-pack)
- Give'em the horns: UniqueMe Tempered Glass (3-pack)
- Quadruple protection: SPARIN Tempered Glass (4-pack)
- Use the guide, Luke: LK Tempered Glass (3-pack)
- Bubble-free installation: IVSO Tempered Glass (2-pack)
- Four for your Pixel 4 XL: OMOTON Tempered Glass (4-pack)
Professional protection: Supershieldz Tempered Glass (2-pack)Staff pick
Supershieldz always delivers a great product when it comes to screen protectors, featuring a no-nonsense design with a notch cutout around the sensors in the Pixel 4 XL bezel. Each screen protector features rounded edges for a comfortable handfeel and each pack is backed by a no-hassle lifetime replacement warranty.
Give'em the horns: UniqueMe Tempered Glass (3-pack)
Unique Me decided to go with a series of cutouts around the front-facing camera and other sensors with its three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors. It claims they use a dual coating technology that protects against abrasions as well as fingerprints and oils.
Quadruple protection: SPARIN Tempered Glass (4-pack)
Our first four-pack also includes an alignment frame that ensures you get the precise fit and maximum coverage over the flat display. SPARIN also posts installation guides on YouTube to assist, and with four you're bound to get it installed perfectly by your third try at least.
Use the guide, Luke: LK Tempered Glass (3-pack)
LK also includes an installation guide with its three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors. It also backs up its product with a lifetime replacement warranty, so you'll be covered for as long as you own your Pixel 4 XL.
Bubble-free installation: IVSO Tempered Glass (2-pack)
This two-pack of case-friendly tempered glass screen protectors are designed with a black border and precise cutouts around the sensors in the top bezel. This ensures that your can line things up perfectly during installation.
Four for your Pixel 4 XL: OMOTON Tempered Glass (4-pack)
OMOTON offers a quadfecta of tempered glass screen protectors, which might not be the proper use of the word quadfecta but it sounds great. These are thin and clear sheets of tempered glass that also come with a plastic installation guide for easy placement on your Pixel 4 XL
Keep your Pixel 4 XL looking Day One fresh
The benefit of buying your screen protectors in bulk is that you don't have to worry if you mess up on your first attempt at installation. You'll also have some spares on hand if the tempered glass chips or cracks, or to give to a friend who got the same phone as you.
Our top pick is the Supershieldz two-pack because it's a brand we trust that is always early to market with accessories for big phones like the Pixel 4 XL. It backs the products with a no-hassle lifetime replacement warranty so you can buy confident that Supershieldz will stand behind the products with proper customer support.
For a plus-sized pack of tempered glass, I'd recommend SPARIN's four-pack of screen protectors. You'll get a plastic alignment tool that ensures you get a perfect installation every time — and if you still mess it up, well you've got back ups to try again with.
