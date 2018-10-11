The Pixel 3 and 3 XL is finally here, and first impressions seem to be pretty positive. If you're among those pre-ordering yours, you might want to start thinking about the best accessories to pair with your new phone. Some of the best available accessories including the new Google Pixel Stand or USB-C Pixel earbuds available exclusively through the Google Store — convenient when you're pre-ordering your phone — but the best cases and value can be found in the highlighted third-party accessories.

We'll be sure to update this list with more verified awesomeness as the weeks roll on and the phones start to get into more people's hands. If protection is your main concern you should pick out a case and order a tempered glass screen protector now so that you're ready for daily use and abuse from day one.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.