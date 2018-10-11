The Pixel 3 and 3 XL is finally here, and first impressions seem to be pretty positive. If you're among those pre-ordering yours, you might want to start thinking about the best accessories to pair with your new phone. Some of the best available accessories including the new Google Pixel Stand or USB-C Pixel earbuds available exclusively through the Google Store — convenient when you're pre-ordering your phone — but the best cases and value can be found in the highlighted third-party accessories.
Wirelessly charge in style
Google Pixel Stand
The Google Pixel Stand is more than a wireless charging stand — it's designed by Google to turn your phone into a bedside alarm clock that does more thanks to Google Assistant. You'll also be able to enjoy a slideshow of your best photos as your phone charges.
More power!
Google 18W USB-C Power Adapter
For the fastest wired charging times, you're going to need Google's 18W USB-C Power Adapter. You may already own a couple of these beauties if you've owned previous Pixel phones, but if not, it's always great to have a spare kicking around.
Backup buds
Google Pixel USB-C earbuds
A less ambitious, wired version of the Pixel Buds, these USB-C earbuds let you control Google Assistant and access notifications and more without breaking your stride to look at your Pixel 3. You get a pair included with the phone, but for this price, you may want a backup pair!
All-in for Google
Google Fabric Case
Google introduced its fabric cases last year with the Pixel 2 series and is bringing it back for another round with the Pixel 3. There are multiple fabric designs to choose from, each with its one distinct look. These cases are on the pricey side, but they're well, well worth it.
Thin protector
Spigen Thin Fit
The Spigen Thin Fit case is a perfect choice if you want to keep your Pixel 3 looking nice without adding too much bulk. This minimalist case offers good protection against regular wear and tear, and should defend against an accidental drop — but keep in mind the top and bottom front edges exposed. Also available for the Pixel 3 XL.
Clearly a good choice
Spigen Liquid Crystal
For those who love to show off their new phones without compromising on protection, the Spigen Liquid Crystal clear case is a go-to option. This case delivers added protection where it matters most — the edges and corners of the phone — without adding too much extra bulk. Also available for the Pixel 3 XL.
Sleek and rugged
Ringke Onyx
What's not to love about this case's design? Ringke offers this slim one-piece TPU case that looks great and includes a lanyard hole for those requiring extra peace of mind. Affordably priced and designed to protect your Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL.
Charge on the go
Belkin USB-C Car Charger
Available in your choice of a hardwired USB-C cable that includes a second USB-A port or a single USB-C port. This car charger is offered in the Google Store for $35 — but you can get it for $10 less on Amazon. Trusted by Google and backed by a Belkin equipment warranty.
Protect that screen
Mr Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector 3-pack
The Google Store has a $45 premium tempered glass screen protector that's not yet available. We'll hedge our bets and recommend the Mr Shield 3-pack of tempered glass screen protectors. With a lifetime replacement warranty and this price, how can you lose? Also available for the Pixel 3 XL.
We'll be sure to update this list with more verified awesomeness as the weeks roll on and the phones start to get into more people's hands. If protection is your main concern you should pick out a case and order a tempered glass screen protector now so that you're ready for daily use and abuse from day one.
