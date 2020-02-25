Quality is never a concern with this water-resistant phone armband from Tribe Fitness. Your phone will always remain in place regardless of how hard you're working out. You'll love having full protection while still having convenient access to your phone's touchscreen and headphone jack. It's compatible with the iPhone 11, 11 Pro Max, XR, XS, 8 Plus, 7 Plus, and 6 Plus. It also works with the Galaxy S10+, S9+, S8+, A8+, and other similar sizes. The extra-plush adjustable elastic band allows you to achieve the perfect fit. It can flex, twist, and bend without losings its original shape. The armband itself is made from high-quality Polyurethane and features a blend of Lycra and Neoprene for maximum comfort while still keeping your phone safe. Trianium Water Resistant Phone Armband

If you didn't think that "one size fits all" was possible with a phone armband, think again. Trianium has designed its armband to fit all types of phones and their respective cases. Whether you have a Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, S9+, S8+, or an iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, X, 8 Plus, 7 Plus, or 6s Plus, it'll fit. As far as your arm goes, this model can accommodate biceps up to 14 inches around. This armband allows you to use your phone to activate a stopwatch, switch playlists, or answer a call with full touchscreen functionality. However, it won't be able to read your fingerprint when the phone is inside. You'll still enjoy some bonus features with this armband. It's not only resistant to sweat and water but also has a hidden compartment that will store your house key while you exercise. PORTHOLIC Running Armband

You'll have the ability to stay cool and comfortable during your run with this armband from PORTHOLIC. It, too, can accommodate many different phones. It's compatible with the iPhone 11, 11Pro Max, XS Max, XR, X, 8, 7, and 6s Plus, as well as the Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, and S8. It will also fit any arm sizes that range from 7.5-18.5 inches. It comes with an extended strap for easy adjustments. The non-slip foam padding at the back of the band provides you with superior comfort and resistance to swear. The vented strap is guaranteed to keep your arm cool and dry during all of your activities. There's a built-in pocket that allows you to carry your keys, ID, and credit card with you. You can feel safer running at night with the reflective strip for extra visibility. Armpocket Mega i-40 Armband

When you want an armband that promises unmatched comfort but will still keep your phone protected, look no further than the Armpocket Mega i-40. It can fit phones and cases that are up to 6.5" high, including the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XS, XR, X, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, S20, S10, S10e, and more. You'll never have to leave anything behind thanks to multiple built-in storage compartments. It also has reflective edges that keep you visible when you're running outdoors. The adjustable vented straps won't slip and they're available in small, medium, and large lengths. Your touchscreen will remain highly responsive in this armband. Comfort and quality matter, which is why this armband is crafted with natural bamboo and memory foam padding for a soft, cozy feel. LifeProof LifeActiv Armband with QuickMount

Some people don't want to be bothered with trying to navigate their touchscreen through a filmy material. Don't be intimidated by this LifeProof armband, which is probably a bit different than what you're used to seeing. It's a great choice if you already own a LifeProof case for your phone, but it will also work with other cases. Since there is no plastic sleeve to deal with, it can easily accommodate various phones and cases. Your purchase includes the LifeActive armband, QuickMount adaptor, and step-by-step installation instructions. You'll be able to choose whether you mount your phone in a landscape or portrait position. This is the perfect hands-free experience for running, swimming, training, and more. All it takes is a click to mount it and a twist to remove it. Tune Belt Model AB90 Armband

This particular model from Tune Belt works with many different phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S8, S9, S10e, the Google Pixel 3, as well as the iPhone X, Xs, and 11 Pro. Fortunately, Tune Belt is one of those brands that offers multiple armbands for all the different types of phones out there. In addition to offering a reliable sweat-resistant design that prevents moisture from ever coming into contact with your skin, this armband is also highly durable. You can feel confident that the Tune Belt AB90 will stabilize your device and keep it secure without feeling too tight around your arm. Speaking of which, this armband is easily adjustable and can accommodate biceps 9"-16".

