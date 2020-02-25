Best Phone Armbands for Running Android Central 2020
When you're a dedicated runner, having the right accessories can make or break your workout experience. If you need a new phone armband, we've got options for you. No matter what type of phone you have, you'll be able to find a product that will offer the protection you need for your phone while still being able to use it.
- Premium Quality: Tribe Water Resistant Phone Armband
- One size fits all: Trianium Water Resistant Phone Armband
- Stay cool: PORTHOLIC Running Armband
- Durable comfort: Armpocket Mega i-40 Armband
- Mount it and forget it: LifeProof LifeActiv Armband with QuickMount
- Secure grip: Tune Belt Model AB90 Armband
Premium Quality: Tribe Water Resistant Phone ArmbandStaff Pick
Want an affordable armband that's made of premium-grade quality materials? This phone armband from Tribe Fitness is the perfect solution. It has a no-slip design weatherproof and water-resistant technology that protects your phone from rain and sweat. There's also a reflective strip to ensure safe running at nighttime.
One size fits all: Trianium Water Resistant Phone Armband
This water-resistant armband from Trianium is designed with a lot of sizes in mind. Not only can it accommodate arms up to 14 inches around, but it can also work with popular case brands like Otterbox and LifeProof. The stretch-resistant neoprene material easily bends, twist, and folds without becoming warped. You'll be protected against water and sweat, too.
Stay cool: PORTHOLIC Running Armband
It might be hot outside, but it won't affect your ability to easily use your phone during a run with this armband from PORTHOLIC. The vented strap will keep your arm cool and dry during the most intense workouts. The waterproof TPU front cover won't affect touchscreen accuracy. Scroll through songs and reply to a quick text with ease.
Durable comfort: Armpocket Mega i-40 Armband
You don't want a flimsy armband that's going to slide around during your workout. The Armpocket Mega i-40 armband is crafted with memory foam padding that's resistant to slippage. The bamboo rayon backing is naturally moisture-wicking so sweat will never be an issue. The interior storage can also hold keys, credit cards, and money.
Mount it and forget it: LifeProof LifeActiv Armband with QuickMount
If you're tired of attempting to navigate your touchscreen through a film, you'll appreciate this unique option from LifeProof. You'll be able to mount your phone directly onto the LifeActiv armband with a click thanks to the innovative QuickMount technology. The sleek low-profile design will never weigh you down during your runs.
Secure grip: Tune Belt Model AB90 Armband
When you're seeking an armband with a secure grip that won't bounce or slide around, the Tune Belt Armband is an excellent option. The clever design features no openings that touch the skin, so you always stay dry. It has a soft cushion that maintains a secure grip without feeling too tight. You can move freely during your run without worry.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
