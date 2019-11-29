Cables are never long enough. Whether you're trying to charge your phone on the couch, next to your bed or in the airport terminal, the outlet is always just a little too far to charge while also comfortably using the phone. That's because most people's USB cables are only about 3 feet long. You can fix that by buying this two-pack of 6-foot long cables ; and you'll only spend about $6 thanks to Black Friday

Aukey makes some of our favorite charging accessories, and I personally use these 6-foot cables every day to charge up my phones. The braided lines are durable and hold up to repeated tugs and wrapping up to stick in bags when I travel. They also come with great hook-and-loop cable ties, which is a must-have for these longer cables that can get unruly when you're trying to bring them places.

Even if you think you don't need more cables, you definitely need more cables. And for $6, I can guarantee you'll find value in having a couple of these around to quickly deploy in your time of charging need.

