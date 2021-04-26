Best OnePlus 9R Cases Android Central 2021

Among the new 9 series devices announced by OnePlus in 2021 is the OnePlus 9R, which is the company's cheaper alternative to the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. But there's a catch: You can only buy it in India right now. Despite being the lowest-end model, however, the 9R is still pretty sleek with a glass back, metal frame, and 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED screen that fills out the front. It's ultra-slim but doesn't come in a waterproof housing, which is all the more reason to get a protective case for the phone. Here are some of the best OnePlus 9R cases to consider if you can get your hands on the phone.

Spigen Tough Armor Oneplus 9r

Trusted brand: Spigen Tough Armor

Staff Pick

Spigen is good 'ol reliable when it comes to smartphone cases, and often the first brand I turn to when I need to get a good quality case for a new phone in a hurry. I love the secret kickstand built into the backside that you can pop up when you need it and click back in when you don't, adding zero bulk. Made of TPU and polycarbonate, it's certified to military standards and includes Air Cushion technology for added anti-shock protection.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Oneplus 9r

See the phone's beauty: SUPCASE Unicorn Bettle

See the beautiful finish of the phone right through this transparent screen, which won't hide the phone's sleek glass back but will protect it. It has a hard PC back and flexible TPU bumper with raised bezel to further protect both the screen and camera lens. For ultra-thin, barely-there protection, this is a great option.

Spigen Liquid Air Armor Oneplus 9r

Textured back: Spigen Liquid Air Armor

For a splash of spice in design combined with understated elegance, you can't go wrong with the Spigen Liquid Armor. It is slim fitting with an anti-slip matte surface that is both attractive and comfortable to hold. Despite its thin footprint, however, you still get military-grade protection along with Air Cushion technology.

Tudia Dualshield Oneplus 9r

Two-layer protection: TUDIA DualShield

Get two layers of military-grade protection for the phone with this case, thanks to ToughRhino technology. This is combined with non-slip textured ridges on both sides and a raised lip and edges. The heavy-duty yet slim case comes in matte black, blue, metallic slate, or rose gold so you can find the finish to suit your style, or grab a couple for different occasions.

Poetic Guardian Oneplus 8t

Rugged protection: Poetic Guardian Series

For rugged protection, consider this full-body case that includes a hybrid shockproof bumper, clear bumper cover, and built-in screen protector for full 360-degree protection of the phone. Available in four color options, it is made with a shock-absorbing, impact-resistant TPU lining and polycarbonate and offers military-grade protection against drops, bumps, and falls.

Oneplus Cyborg Bumper Case Oneplus 8t

Official case: OnePlus Cyborg Bumper Case

This is not only an official case designed by OnePlus itself, it's also ultra-cool, employing a cyborg-like, futuristic design that will turn heads and garner plenty of compliments. Finished in blue, the special edition case features a circuit board motif and translucent design. It's not all about looks, though, with shock-resistant bumpers for protection and a textured finish for a solid grip.

Jusy Heavy Duty Case Oneplus 9r

Heavy duty, slim design: Jusy Heavy Duty Protective Case

Offering a great balance between heavy-duty protection and sleek, stylish, and thin design, this bumper case is made of thermoplastic polyurethane with a hard PC non-slip layer overtop soft TPU. The raised bezel design further protects the screen against scratches if you place the phone face down on a table or pop it into a bag or briefcase. A back cooling grid helps release heat to keep the phone from running too hot.

Chenlingy Case Oneplus 9r

Built-in screen protection: chenlingy Case with Built-in Screen Protector

This basic bumper case comes with a built-in screen protector for keeping both sides of the smartphone protected from bumps, scratches, and cracks. Made of tempered glass with black around the perimeter, since the back is transparent, you can still showcase the gorgeous finish of the phone itself.

Nlxl Wallet Case Oneplus 9r

Cash and cards, too: nlxl Wallet Case

Made of premium leather, this wallet case has three card slots inside along with a side pocket for holding cash, receipts, and other items. It also comes with a leather wrist strap and screen protector. Open the flap and use it as a kickstand as well. With this case, you can leave your wallet at home.

Ringke Fusion X Oneplus 9r

Over the shoulder: Ringke Fusion-X

Thanks to built-in Duo-QuickCatch lanyard holes on both sides of this case, you can easily carry it over your shoulders or around your neck when you want to leave the purse or backpack at home. With three color options to choose from, including a funky turquoise green, it's made of TPU and polycarbonate with raised bezels for added protection.

Sfmn Two Pack Case Oneplus 9r

Two for one: Sfmn 2-Pack Cases

For the most basic level of protection and to be able to switch up the style, grab this two-pack of very simple cases, which includes a pairing of black and blue, black and red, or gray and clear cases. Made of carbon fiber and anti-stretch TPU rubber, they might not offer as high a level of protection as the others, but they do fit nice and slim. Combined with a screen protector as well, it might be all you need.

Osophter Floral Case Oneplus 9r

Flowery fun: Osophter Floral Phone Cover

Show off your personality with this stylish flexible TPU case that comes in a number of floral designs, featuring everything from large-sized roses to sunflowers or even white lace on a clear background. Extra cushioning at the corners provides added protection so it doesn't just look good but will keep your phone looking good as new.

Choosing the right OnePlus 9R case for you

When selecting the best OnePlus 9R case, keep in mind that the OnePlus 9R is pretty much a rebranded version of the OnePlus 8T. Thus, pretty well any case that fits the 8T will also fit the 9R. Knowing this expands your range of possibilities significantly.

I'm always prone to pick a Spigen case as my top choice because it's a brand I have found to be consistently reliable and affordable. And there's no exception when it comes to the OnePlus 9R. The Spigen Tough Armor includes the company's signature flip-out kickstand that sits flush into the back of the case – such a simple yet genius design.

It will cost a premium, but if you really want something super cool and high quality, OnePlus' own Cyborg bumper case is unlike anything else you've seen. It's a real head-turner, and it offers a good level of protection, too.

There's something to be said, as well, for having a wallet case for the phone, even if it's only used as a secondary case for nights out or any occasion when you only need to bring along a few cards and your phone. And the nlxl Wallet Case is a nice option, perfect for travel.

If you really find the OnePlus 9R enticing but can't get your hands on one, consider getting the OnePlus 8T instead. If you go that route, as noted, any of these cases would fit. Either way, you can also check out our round-up of cases for the OnePlus 8T, for more case options that would fit both phones.

