Best OnePlus 9R Cases Android Central 2021

Among the new 9 series devices announced by OnePlus in 2021 is the OnePlus 9R, which is the company's cheaper alternative to the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. But there's a catch: You can only buy it in India right now. Despite being the lowest-end model, however, the 9R is still pretty sleek with a glass back, metal frame, and 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED screen that fills out the front. It's ultra-slim but doesn't come in a waterproof housing, which is all the more reason to get a protective case for the phone. Here are some of the best OnePlus 9R cases to consider if you can get your hands on the phone.

Choosing the right OnePlus 9R case for you

When selecting the best OnePlus 9R case, keep in mind that the OnePlus 9R is pretty much a rebranded version of the OnePlus 8T. Thus, pretty well any case that fits the 8T will also fit the 9R. Knowing this expands your range of possibilities significantly.

I'm always prone to pick a Spigen case as my top choice because it's a brand I have found to be consistently reliable and affordable. And there's no exception when it comes to the OnePlus 9R. The Spigen Tough Armor includes the company's signature flip-out kickstand that sits flush into the back of the case – such a simple yet genius design.

It will cost a premium, but if you really want something super cool and high quality, OnePlus' own Cyborg bumper case is unlike anything else you've seen. It's a real head-turner, and it offers a good level of protection, too.

There's something to be said, as well, for having a wallet case for the phone, even if it's only used as a secondary case for nights out or any occasion when you only need to bring along a few cards and your phone. And the nlxl Wallet Case is a nice option, perfect for travel.

If you really find the OnePlus 9R enticing but can't get your hands on one, consider getting the OnePlus 8T instead. If you go that route, as noted, any of these cases would fit. Either way, you can also check out our round-up of cases for the OnePlus 8T, for more case options that would fit both phones.