Best OnePlus 8T Screen Protectors Android Central 2020
From getting the best cases to finding the best OnePlus 8T screen protectors, accessorizing your device is everything. When it comes to a new smartphone as great as the OnePlus 8T, finding the right accessories can be a bit daunting. Thankfully, there are plenty of great options available for those trying to ensure the display of their phones continues to look great for years to come.
OnePlus has taken to providing all of its own accessories the latest devices, including the OnePlus 8T. With the OnePlus 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector, you are getting one that is designed specifically for this phone, with the precision you would expect. Although there is no cutout for the selfie camera, every edge of the OnePlus 8T's gorgeous display will be protected.
Lifetime warranty: Mr. Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-pack)
Even when you find a screen protector that works for you, you'll end up wanting (or needing) to get some new ones in the future. Mr. Shield helps to solve that dilemma, as there are three, high-quality, tempered glass screen protectors in the box, along with the company's Lifetime Replacement warranty.
No bubbles: Supershieldz Bubble Free Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Installing screen protectors can be a real pain, but Supershieldz aims to make life a little bit easier with its Glass Screen Protectors. This two-pack features a 9H hardness, along with 99.99% HD clarity, so it won't look like you even have a screen protector installed. There's even a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints on the screen.
Matte finish: J&D Anti-Glare Matte Screen Protector (6-pack)
Some folks enjoy using a glass or smooth screen protector because then it feels like there's not even a screen protector installed. Others, on the other hand, would rather have a little bit of "feeling" when interacting with their device. Enter the J&D Matte Screen Protector set, which includes six screen protectors in the box made from a high-quality PET film material, while still offering the touch sensitivity you would expect.
No fingerprints: WRJ Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-pack)
One reason some may want to use a screen protector is to help avoid dealing with fingerprints and smudges on the display. With the WRJ Tempered Glass Screen Protector, you won't have to worry about those annoying fingerprints again thanks to the dual oleophobic and hydrophobic coating.
Old school: Supershieldz High Definition PET Film Screen Protectors (6-pack)
Although tempered glass can truthfully save your screen from a nasty drop, some prefer the feel of a PET film screen protector. This package from Supershieldz includes six screen protectors for you to keep your screen looking good, without sacrificing touch sensitivity or a degraded screen-viewing experience.
Protect the glass with the best OnePlus 8T screen protectors
Finding a screen protector that fits your phone perfectly can be a bit more tedious than you may think. But that's not an issue with the OnePlus 8T, as the company is offering its own tempered glass screen protector. This will cover the selfie camera, but you won't have to worry about degraded "selfie" quality because of it. OnePlus ensures that not only will your screen be safe from any drops or scratches, but that you won't even notice that there's a screen protector installed.
Let's face it, even when you install a screen protector, you'll need to end up changing it out over the duration of you owning the OnePlus 8T. That's why it's important to find a screen protector that not only works perfectly but also includes more than one in the box. With the Mr. Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector, there are three protectors in the box, along with an installation kit. But the best part is the lifetime replacement warranty offered, in the event that you run through the first three and need to get some more.
