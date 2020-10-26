Best OnePlus 8T Screen Protectors Android Central 2020

From getting the best cases to finding the best OnePlus 8T screen protectors, accessorizing your device is everything. When it comes to a new smartphone as great as the OnePlus 8T, finding the right accessories can be a bit daunting. Thankfully, there are plenty of great options available for those trying to ensure the display of their phones continues to look great for years to come.

Protect the glass with the best OnePlus 8T screen protectors

Finding a screen protector that fits your phone perfectly can be a bit more tedious than you may think. But that's not an issue with the OnePlus 8T, as the company is offering its own tempered glass screen protector. This will cover the selfie camera, but you won't have to worry about degraded "selfie" quality because of it. OnePlus ensures that not only will your screen be safe from any drops or scratches, but that you won't even notice that there's a screen protector installed.

Let's face it, even when you install a screen protector, you'll need to end up changing it out over the duration of you owning the OnePlus 8T. That's why it's important to find a screen protector that not only works perfectly but also includes more than one in the box. With the Mr. Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector, there are three protectors in the box, along with an installation kit. But the best part is the lifetime replacement warranty offered, in the event that you run through the first three and need to get some more.