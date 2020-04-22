Best OnePlus 8 Pro Screen Protectors Android Central 2020

With the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus set out to create its first proper flagship — a phone that doesn't hold back in any regard. The end result is mighty impressive, with the 8 Pro being one of the very best Android phones you can buy in 2020. The 120Hz AMOLED display is one of its greatest strengths, and thankfully, you get a pre-installed screen protector to keep it looking great. What happens when that one starts to wear down and you need a backup? Here's what we recommend picking up.

Keep your OnePlus 8 Pro safe at all costs

The OnePlus 8 Pro has one of the best displays available on a smartphone, meaning you'll want to do everything you can to keep it looking like new. Because of this, we really appreciate OnePlus pre-installing a screen protector on the phone so everyone has some security from day one.

That said, if that protector starts to peel off your phone or show signs of wear and tear, you'll want to have something to replace it with. When it comes time to do that, we recommend buying the TopACE TPU Film HD Screen Protector (3-Pack). It's incredibly easy to install on the OnePlus 8 Pro, you get ample protection, and the three-pack bundle means you're getting a lot for your money.

For those of you that would rather have a tempered glass screen protector, check out the PULEN Tempered Glass Screen Protector (2-Pack). While tempered glass is more susceptible to shattering than film, it also offers outstanding scratch protection. PULEN's offering of two protectors at this price makes it the go-to if you're shopping for glass protectors on a budget.