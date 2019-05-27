It's super important to make sure that any phone that you buy nowadays is protected. Whether that means with a skin, case, or anything else that you want to use to keep your hard-earned dollars protected. With the number of smartphones that we have had our hands on over the years, we have tried even more cases to see which you should consider keeping your phone safe. With the Nokia 4.2, this device has become increasingly popular due to its low price point and solid performance, in a gorgeous package.

Keep your Nokia 4.2 safe from harm

Our favorite case for the Nokia 4.2 is easily the CruzerLite TPU Case due to its flexible TPU design and the combination of carbon fiber and leather texture. These will help to keep your phone in your hands and away from the disaster of being destroyed on the pavement.

For those who want a way to still be able to show off the design of the Nokia 4.2, the TiYa Clear TPU Case will do the job as you can show off your phone in all of its glory. Plus, the corners of the case have been thickened, ensuring that accidental drops won't harm your phone, regardless of how bad the fall is.

Perhaps the most versatile case comes from FirstCover, as this Leather Wallet Case allows for users to store three cards, along with some cash. Along with that, the company includes a free wrist strap for easier carrying, along with a free screen protector to give you 360-degrees of protection.

