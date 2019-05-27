It's super important to make sure that any phone that you buy nowadays is protected. Whether that means with a skin, case, or anything else that you want to use to keep your hard-earned dollars protected. With the number of smartphones that we have had our hands on over the years, we have tried even more cases to see which you should consider keeping your phone safe. With the Nokia 4.2, this device has become increasingly popular due to its low price point and solid performance, in a gorgeous package.
- Old-school cool: CruzerLite Carbon Fiber and Leather TPU Case
- Show it off: TiYa Clear TPU Case
- Flexible and protective: DagaRoo Slim Case
- Minimal with perfect cutouts: Tianyd Ultra-thin Protective Cover
- Flower power: Starhemei Shock-resistant Cover
- Fashionable and functional: FirstCover Premium Leather Wallet Case
Old-school cool: CruzerLite Carbon Fiber and Leather TPU CaseStaff pick
Old-school Android users will remember the hay-days of Cruzerlite and their awesome Bugdroid cases. The company is not as popular as it once was, but still makes some solid cases for an array of devices, including the Nokia 4.2. This TPU case sports a carbon fiber and leather texture, keeping your device free from fingerprints, while ensuring it doesn't fall from your hands.
Show it off: TiYa Clear TPU Case
What's the point of buying a flashy new phone if you just plan to hide it beneath a case? The TiYa Clear TPU case makes it so that you can show off the Nokia 4.2 in all of its glory. The four corners of the case are a bit thicker than the rest of the case in an effort to keep your phone safe from accidental drops.
Flexible and protective: DagaRoo Slim Case
Big and bulky cases can be rather frustrating and end up adding to much heft to your phone. This slim case from DagoRoo solves that by both offering a slim design, along with being made from TPU. The combination of flexible, slim, and protective can't be overstated, plus DagoRoo offers a 3-year warranty on its case.
Minimal with perfect cutouts: Tianyd Ultra-thin Protective Cover
The Tianyd Ultra-thin cover almost feels like a skin, and it has precise cutouts so that you will still have access to all of the buttons on your Nokia 4.2. In addition to offering a bit more protection than a skin, the case comes in six different colors to choose from.
Flower power: Starhemei Shock-resistant Cover
Some folks out there don't want a boring old case with a basic color. Instead, they want a design to accentuate the phone, along with adding some personality. This TPU case from Starhemei comes in either a Penoy or Rose pattern, along with being clear so that you can still see the phone itself.
Keep your Nokia 4.2 safe from harm
Our favorite case for the Nokia 4.2 is easily the CruzerLite TPU Case due to its flexible TPU design and the combination of carbon fiber and leather texture. These will help to keep your phone in your hands and away from the disaster of being destroyed on the pavement.
For those who want a way to still be able to show off the design of the Nokia 4.2, the TiYa Clear TPU Case will do the job as you can show off your phone in all of its glory. Plus, the corners of the case have been thickened, ensuring that accidental drops won't harm your phone, regardless of how bad the fall is.
Perhaps the most versatile case comes from FirstCover, as this Leather Wallet Case allows for users to store three cards, along with some cash. Along with that, the company includes a free wrist strap for easier carrying, along with a free screen protector to give you 360-degrees of protection.
