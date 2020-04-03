If you're tired of questing solo in your Oculus Quest, fear not. There are plenty of online multiplayer experiences, as well as party multiplayer with friends and family in the room, to enjoy. This list will focus primarily on the first option, with the best games for connecting and competing with your fellow gamers virtually, but there's couple couch co-op options thrown in as well. Try these Quest VR titles for creating lasting friendships and bitter rivalries.

★ Featured Favorite : Rec Room Rec Room beats out other VR chatrooms with a perfect blend of social features and compelling gameplay. Cross-play enables you to play with (or make) friends on any headset, and even non-VR friends in Screen Mode on Windows or PS4 can meet up. Despite Quest hardware limitations disabling a few fun modes like Rec Royale, this free port offers access to the vast majority of minigames, user-created rooms, and quests, making Rec Room endlessly replayable. You may run into rude people or trolls, but you can always retreat to a private lounge with friends you trust. Free on Oculus Store

Our top picks

Your choices should be predicated on whether you have friends with VR headsets, and if so, which headsets and games they own. Prioritizing games with cross-play, party chat, and either co-op or versus modes depending on your preferences makes sense. We recommend Rec Room as your first choice. It's a free title, so it's easy to convince friends to try it out, and the variety of minigames means you'll find a game mode for everyone.

On the other hand, if you prefer a challenge for you and your friend(s) to overcome more than a casual social setting, then consider titles that demand teamwork and communication to succeed. Games like Arizona Sunshine test your friendships when increasingly tough waves of enemies approach and you must each have each other's backs to succeed. A familiar voice shouting "there's a zombie behind you!" is so much more immersive and exciting than when an NPC says it.

If, however, multiplayer is all about solo competition for you, then ditch the co-op titles and try a game like Racket: Nx to get your blood pumping. Matchmaking in many VR games can offer a steep learning curve and make you feel generally terrible at said game, but Racket: Nx tutorials teach you everything you need to know to succeed, and each game feels within reach until the end if you put in the physical effort.