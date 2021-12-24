Best Moto G Power (2022) cases Android Central 2021

Motorola's best phones last forever and offer a clean Android experience, but they tend to fall behind in the looks department. Revamp your phone with the best Moto G Power (2022) cases to embody your personal taste in fashion. The right case will add drop protection and functionality in addition to glamour.

Deck out your Moto with the right case

You've got a nice assortment of Moto G Power (2022) cases to choose from in this roundup. We've gone through everything out there and these are your best options. Make sure your choice isn't just easy on the eyes, but that it also provides the protection you need.

Overall, our top pick is the propriety Motorola cover for the Moto G Power (2022). It comes in some unique shades like the jade green option called Emerald and a sweet melon tone called Coral. Beyond its good looks, other plus points of the Motorola case include its durability and lightweight nature.

If the plain, single-color design across the entire cover bores you, you could choose something with a mix of textures. Caseology Parallax and BNIUT are both good options in that area. Alternatively, you could spice things up and get a contrasting phone grip from PopSocket. That'll spruce up the monochrome Motorola case and add an extra layer of defense for your Moto G Power (2022).