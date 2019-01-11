The Razer Phone 2 offers a slew of improvements over Razer's first attempt at making a gaming phone, but one spec they didn't budge on was internal storage. The 64GB might be enough for most, but it can fill up fast if you install a ton of premium games from the Google Play Store and download your favorite music and Netflix shows for offline viewing. Fortunately, Razer has included a microSD slot for expandable storage so here are the best options

Speaking from experience, having the ability to sideload your own content onto the Razer Phone 2 is a wonderful feature for retro gamers and movie fans. The Razer Phone 2, in particular, has a really great combo of display and front-facing speakers watching media and gaming on the go. For most people, the Samsung 128GB EVO Plus card will be your best option thanks to its great balance of speed, storage space, and most importantly the price.

