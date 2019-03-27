Motorola's latest flagship is the G7 which comes with 64GB of internal storage — unless you pick up the G7 Play or Power which both ship with just 32GB. The good news is you can take some of the extra money you saved buying the phone to upgrade your storage via a microSD card. Motorola phones support microSD up to 512GB so you can go all-out if you want to.

A budget phone that supports expandable storage up to 512GB essentially means you can give yourself the storage specs of a $1000 flagship device while spending under $500. The best deal is also your best option — the 512GB Samsung EVO Plus. Alternatively, the SanDisk Ultra 400GB is an intriguing option if you want a ton of extra storage for less than $100.

