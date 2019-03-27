Motorola's latest flagship is the G7 which comes with 64GB of internal storage — unless you pick up the G7 Play or Power which both ship with just 32GB. The good news is you can take some of the extra money you saved buying the phone to upgrade your storage via a microSD card. Motorola phones support microSD up to 512GB so you can go all-out if you want to.
Go all-out on external storage
Samsung 512GB EVO PlusStaff pick
Samsung offers a maxed-out micro SD for your Moto G7 that's surely expensive, but still a pretty great deal if you want every GB of extra storage you're allowed. A great option if you've got a large media library you want to transfer over to your phone.
Alternate option
Kingston Canvas React 512GB
This Class 10, UHS-I microSDXC card from Kingston features a 512GB capacity and advertises read speeds up to 80MB/s and write speeds up to 40MB/s. It's not quite as fast as others on this list, but with the SD adapter, you'll be able to easily load up all your favorite media for your phone.
An Elite choice
PNY Elite 512GB
PNY's 512GB microSD is the most expensive on our list but it's well-reviewed and was one of the first cards of this size made available. You'll be able to shoot over 80 hours of full HD video on this card, or transfer an equal amount of media onto the card from your computer.
400GB for less
SanDisk Ultra 400GB UHS-I
With read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s, this 400GB card from SanDisk will let you record HD video to your heart's content. 400GB is a ton of space and SanDisk has sort of undercut the competition with the pricing for this card.
Go Extreme
SanDisk Extreme 128GB
SanDisk Extreme cards are a popular choice for recording 4K video in professional filming shoots so it will absolutely deliver for your Moto G7. The 128GB option is a pretty great deal that comes with a USB card reader for transferring files.
Affordable upgrade
Samsung EVO Select 128GB
The Samsung EVO Select is also available in 256GB and 512GB options, but we'll recommend the 128GB card here because it's a great price for an ample amount of storage for most people. Comes with an SD card adapter.
A budget phone that supports expandable storage up to 512GB essentially means you can give yourself the storage specs of a $1000 flagship device while spending under $500. The best deal is also your best option — the 512GB Samsung EVO Plus. Alternatively, the SanDisk Ultra 400GB is an intriguing option if you want a ton of extra storage for less than $100.
