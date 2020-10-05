Best Lenovo Chromebook Duet Cases Android Central 2020

Finding the best case for your Lenovo Chromebook Duet might seem difficult. After all, there aren't a lot of official offerings out there, and how can you know which third-party cases are reliable? Thankfully, you don't have to guess. We've put together this handy list of the best Lenovo Chromebook Duet cases available right now to help find the best protection possible for the newest addition to your tech arsenal.

Choices, choices, choices

It might be tough finding the perfect accessory for your Chromebook since there are so many options out there. The same goes for finding the best Lenovo Chromebook Duet case. Sure, they might not all be official, but that doesn't matter as long as the case fits your device and delivers in terms of what you're looking for. Some offer multiple benefits in one package, like the DOMISO 10.1 Inch Shockproof Waterproof Laptop. It'll keep your Chromebook safe as well as wrapped up in a stylish exterior.

If you aren't looking to pick up a case with all the extra bells and whistles, though, the Lenovo 10-inch Laptop Ultra Slim Sleeve is more than fit to offer basic protection from scrapes and scratches. Plus, you get the peace of mind that you're buying directly from the manufacturer that released your Chromebook. It also happens to be fashionably low-profile.

Besides a case, there are other ways to keep your Lenovo Chromebook Duet safe. Why not check out a screen protector along the way?