Best Lenovo Chromebook Duet Cases Android Central 2020
Finding the best case for your Lenovo Chromebook Duet might seem difficult. After all, there aren't a lot of official offerings out there, and how can you know which third-party cases are reliable? Thankfully, you don't have to guess. We've put together this handy list of the best Lenovo Chromebook Duet cases available right now to help find the best protection possible for the newest addition to your tech arsenal.
- Functional and full-featured: Domiso 10.1-inch Canvas Waterproof Laptop Sleeve
- Simple but effective protection: Lenovo 10-inch Laptop Ultra Slim Sleeve
- Stylishly handled: Lonmen 10.1-inch Laptop Sleeve
- Drop king: DOMISO 10.1 Inch Shockproof Waterproof Laptop Sleeve
- Actively accessorize: Domiso 10.1-inch Waterproof Laptop Sleeve With Back Handle
- Shellshocking protection: MCHENG 10-10.5-inch Tablet Sleeve Case
- Sleek and elegant: Kenneth Cole Reaction Polyester 12-inch Laptop/Tablet Case
- Low-profile simplicity: Caison Genuine Leather Tablet Case Sleeve
- Slim but strong: NIDOO 10-inch Laptop Sleeve Case
Functional and full-featured: Domiso 10.1-inch Canvas Waterproof Laptop SleeveStaff Pick
Domiso's 10.1-inch Canvas Waterproof Laptop Sleeve brings the ultimate gathering of functionality, protection, and price into one place. It's perfect for the Lenovo Chromebook Duet thanks to its waterproof canvas design, external USB interface, and headphone hole.
Simple but effective protection: Lenovo 10-inch Laptop Ultra Slim Sleeve
Lenovo's official 10-inch Laptop Ultra Slim Sleeve is perfect for your Lenovo Chromebook Duet. It's sleek, slim, and perfect for those that need minimal accessories in their go-bag. There are no additional accessories or waterproofing, though, so watch out with those coffee cups.
Stylishly handled: Lonmen 10.1-inch Laptop Sleeve
The Lonmen 10.1-inch Laptop Sleeve is perfect if you want water-resistant protection for your Lenovo Chromebook Duet, but prefer a sleeker design without any extra features. There's also a handle built onto the end, which makes it easy to carry your Chromebook Duet along with you no matter where you go.
Drop king: DOMISO 10.1 Inch Shockproof Waterproof Laptop Sleeve
Another entry from Domiso, this 10.1-inch Shockproof Waterproof Laptop Sleeve gives you extra protection from the elements. There's also the added benefit of being able to rest easy knowing that if your Lenovo Chromebook Duet somehow slips from your hands, you won't have to worry about it shattering into pieces.
Actively accessorize: Domiso 10.1-inch Waterproof Laptop Sleeve With Back Handle
Domiso has a lot to offer users within the 10.1-inch Chromebook family and the Waterpoof Laptop Sleeve with Back Handle is just another in its arsenal of options. With two large pockets situated on the front of the case, and the company's well loved waterproof coating, the Domis 10.1-inch Waterpoof Laptop Sleeve with Back Handle is easy to carry and bring all your accessories along with.
Shellshocking protection: MCHENG 10-10.5-inch Tablet Sleeve Case
Soft cases offer a modicum of protection, but your Chromebook will be safe and sound in MCHENG's hard shell case. Crafted from spill-resistant PU leather material with an attractive pattern emblazoned across its top, it's shockproof, waterproof, and resistant to pressure. If it happens to slip out of your hands and fall to the ground, it'll still be safe and sound.
Sleek and elegant: Kenneth Cole Reaction Polyester 12-inch Laptop/Tablet Case
This Kenneth Cole bag is large enough to house your Lenovo Chromebook Duet, or any other tablet or laptop under the 12-inch threshold. Crafted out of durable polyester, it projects an air of professionalism and features a variety of compartments to store all of your accessories while keeping your tech protected. It can also carry your larger items if needed, so it can pull double and triple-duty.
Low-profile simplicity: Caison Genuine Leather Tablet Case Sleeve
Not interested in a thick, hard-shell case or a multipurpose bag? This envelope-like sleeve is the perfect size for your Lenovo Chromebook Duet. Just slide your computer into the lightweight case, which is constructed from genuine leather. Its plush interior lining can keep your Chromebook free of scuffs and scratches, and there's a simple snap enclosure to ensure there are no accidental spills or drops. It also comes in a low-profile black with a pop of color around the edges to keep things fun.
Slim but strong: NIDOO 10-inch Laptop Sleeve Case
If a hard-shell case is in the cards for you but you don't want something that resembles armor plating, the NIDOO 10-inch Laptop Sleeve Case is a less severe-looking choice than some of the other more protective cases on the market. It's splash-proof, shockproof, and includes a handle so it's easy to take with you on the go. It's also only semi-hard, comprised of PU imitation leather twill and an EVA inner shell to keep things more compact. It should fit in nicely with your other belongings.
Choices, choices, choices
It might be tough finding the perfect accessory for your Chromebook since there are so many options out there. The same goes for finding the best Lenovo Chromebook Duet case. Sure, they might not all be official, but that doesn't matter as long as the case fits your device and delivers in terms of what you're looking for. Some offer multiple benefits in one package, like the DOMISO 10.1 Inch Shockproof Waterproof Laptop. It'll keep your Chromebook safe as well as wrapped up in a stylish exterior.
If you aren't looking to pick up a case with all the extra bells and whistles, though, the Lenovo 10-inch Laptop Ultra Slim Sleeve is more than fit to offer basic protection from scrapes and scratches. Plus, you get the peace of mind that you're buying directly from the manufacturer that released your Chromebook. It also happens to be fashionably low-profile.
Besides a case, there are other ways to keep your Lenovo Chromebook Duet safe. Why not check out a screen protector along the way?
