With its striking glass back, a multitude of different colors, and the controversial hole-punch display, the Galaxy S10+ is a phone that makes a statement. It's big, powerful, and unashamed of its $1,000 starting price. If you plan on picking one up for yourself, you might as well go all out and "treat yo' self" to one of these leather cases.

Right now, your best bet for a good leather case lies with the official Samsung Leather Back Cover. It's not cheap, but the fantastic design and wide variety of available colors make it well, well worth the asking price. Alternatively, if you're trying to keep costs low but still want a great, high-quality case, the GOOSPERY Protective Leather Case is definitely worth a look.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.