With its striking glass back, a multitude of different colors, and the controversial hole-punch display, the Galaxy S10+ is a phone that makes a statement. It's big, powerful, and unashamed of its $1,000 starting price. If you plan on picking one up for yourself, you might as well go all out and "treat yo' self" to one of these leather cases.
Genuine leather
Samsung Leather Back CoverStaff Favorite
Coming straight from Samsung, this case is made out of real, genuine leather that looks as great as it feels. You'll get good protection against drops and falls, but the real draw here is the color selection. In addition to the Navy option shown here, you can also get the case in Black, Green, Red, White, Gray, and Yellow.
Classy wallet case
Snakehive Leather Wallet
If you prefer your phone cases to also be wallets, Snakehive has you covered. Made out of European full grain cowhide, the quality of this case is one of the best you'll find. The S10+ rests in a sturdy plastic holder to keep it safe, and when the wallet case is open, you'll find three individual card slots for holding your plastic.
Keep your cards safe
FYY Luxury Wallet Case
Another great wallet case option comes from FYY. Once again, real leather is used to make the case and it's available in Black, Blue, Brown, Green, Yellow, and Wine Red. In addition two two card slots, an ID holder, and a cash pocket, FYY's case also has RFID shielding technology baked in to protect your cards from scammers.
Double duty
GOOSPERY Protective Leather Case
Want a wallet case that doesn't look like one at first glance? This one from GOOSPERY is available in three colors and combines a protective and wallet case into one slim package. The back faux leather easily houses credit and ID cards while reinforced corners absorb the impact of accidental drops.
Really affordable
Maxboost mWallet
This is another traditonal wallet case, but it has one big advantage over the Snakehive and FYY options — it's a lot more affordable. There's room for three credit cards on the inside, a side pocket can store cash, and the magnetic lock serves as a kickstand. The PU leather may be a turn off for some, but it looks and feels fantastic for the price.
Great in every way
TENDLIN Hybrid Slim Case
Last but not least, we have the Hybrid Slim Case from TENDLIN. Offered in black and brown finishes, this faux leather case looks like the real thing but has a much lower price tag. A shock-absorbent TPU material on the inside safeguards the S10+ from drops/falls, the camera cutout is precise, and the case adds very little bulk.
Right now, your best bet for a good leather case lies with the official Samsung Leather Back Cover. It's not cheap, but the fantastic design and wide variety of available colors make it well, well worth the asking price. Alternatively, if you're trying to keep costs low but still want a great, high-quality case, the GOOSPERY Protective Leather Case is definitely worth a look.
