Best Interchangeable Faceplates for Ring Video Doorbell 2 Android Central 2020

Ring Video Doorbells are popular because they're extremely easy to install and use and provide a convenient way to keep tabs on who is paying your porch a visit. One downside to an appliance-style device like this is that it doesn't have a ton of personality. If you're the type of person who likes to put their personal stamp on their home, then you might like to dress up your Ring Video Doorbell 2 with one of these protective covers.

Style and substance

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 comes with two faceplates in the box, including a Satin Nickel and Venetian, but if you want to expiriment a little more then I recommend getting one of the 18 or so different color faceplates directly from Ring itself. I'm partial to the bright colors as a way to make your front entryway really pop, but you may prefer a more subdued color.

If those faceplates aren't your bag, you might want to pick up a few wraps from MightSkins. At less than $10 a pop, you can grab several varities and change your look more frequently, or take a gamble on some different looks without breaking the bank.

One thing is for sure — with one of these covers you'll have one of the sharpest looking entryways on the block!

