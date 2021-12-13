Best indoor security cameras 2022

Protecting our homes and families with smart technology has never been easier. You can now see what's going on when you're not at home, even if it's just to see what mischief the family pet is getting up to while you're at the office. Whatever your reason might be, we've got a roundup of the best indoor cameras for you to choose from.

Best of the bunch?

Pretty much all security cameras can send notifications to you whenever they detect motion. Most, if not all, also can sound off an alarm. So you have to dig deeper into the features to help decide which one is the best for you. It's also worth noting that many of these cameras have features hidden behind subscription paywalls, so if you need a specific feature, make sure you know if you'll have to pay extra for it.

When choosing the best indoor security camera, the Ring Stick Up Cam is our first choice. Why? Because of its versatility. It works wirelessly and comes in wired and PoE versions, and it can be mounted on a wall or flat surface. You'll find cheaper cameras that keep you tethered to specific spots, but the Ring Stick Up won't limit your options. Of course, you can save money with the Ring Indoor Cam and get a lot of the same features, minus the versatility.

If you're on a budget but still want a good collection of features, then the Wyze Cam Pan camera is what you are looking for. With motion tracking, clear video recording, sound detection, and 14-day free cloud storage, you're getting a host of features from a budget camera. Moreover, it works with Alexa and Google Assistant. It'll sweep its gaze across a wide room, so you don't need to buy multiple cameras.

Before buying any indoor cameras, consider which of the best outdoor security cameras you want. You may want to buy the same brand both inside and outside your home, so you can check alerts and recordings on one app and pay for one subscription. Or if you want to avoid paying for a subscription at all, look for the best security cameras with local storage options instead.