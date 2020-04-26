Best Heavy Duty Cases for Moto G Power Android Central 2020

Motorola has a chance to surprise everyone in the budget market again with the Moto G Power. This handset sports a beautiful 6.4-inch display, while being powered by the Snapdragon 665 and 4GB of RAM. The best part is the included 5,000mAh battery, which could last you up to three days with regular use. So why not get a rugged case to keep the G Power chugging along without getting damaged in the process? Here are the best Moto G Power cases you can get.

Don't disrupt the Power

The Moto G Power is a rather intriguing device, so you'll want to make sure you get a case to keep it protected. The Otterbox Commuter Lite is our favorite, as this case comes from a company that has a little bit of experience in the ruggedness game. And there are two different colors with a standard black along with an awesome-looking "Mint Way" color.

If you're looking for a protective case that doesn't sport a two-piece design, then you'll want to check out the UAG Plyo. This case is made from a single piece of impact and scratch-resistant material. And if you're worried about your buttons being covered, there's no need to worry as UAG has made the buttons oversized for tactile interaction.