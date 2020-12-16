Best Heavy Duty Cases for Google Pixel 4a 5G Android Central 2020

A solid Google Pixel 4a 5G case is a necessity for protecting its excellent OLED panel and high-spec dual cameras. The phone itself has a relatively plain design and no color options besides black, so you have no excuse not to cover it up with a thick, protective case. That being said, while all of our heavy duty cases will help your Pixel 4a 5G survive falls, we found many sleek and beautiful cases that will only add to your phone's charm. Here are the best Google Pixel 4a 5G cases you can trust to protect your phone — and look good doing it.

What are the best protective Pixel 4a 5G phone cases?

We looked for specific Google Pixel 4a 5G cases with multiple protective layers to withstand higher drops, along with grippable patterns on the side or back so you're less likely to drop it in the first place. The Spigen Tough Armor case almost goes overboard on the layers, making darn sure that if the plastic doesn't save your phone, the foam and air pockets will.

Of course, heavy duty phone cases mean different things for different people. You may resent the lack of cases (besides the reliable and affordable Poetic Guardian) with screen protectors, but many buyers dislike them, and you can always invest in one of these excellent Pixel 4a 5G screen protectors separately. Or, you may want a case that lets you fully attach your Pixel to your body like the Armor-X. We'll note, though, that the Pixel 4a 5G isn't waterproof or dust-proof like the Pixel 5, so no phone case in the world will keep it safe in extreme conditions.

If you're just hoping for a Pixel 4a 5G case that protects it from drops, but want something a bit more stylish, you'll find plenty of options above. The Vena vCommute Wallet case is both stylish and practical, and tops our list of the best wallet cases for the Pixel 4a 5G too.