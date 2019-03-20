The Pixel 3 XL is the slightly larger, slightly more expensive, and slightly cooler Google phone — I suppose you could say it's a notch above the competition. All jokes aside, with a quality phone like the Pixel 3 XL, you're going to want to protect it with a heavy duty case to make sure it stays beautiful and intact for years to come. We've rounded up the best can, from budget-friendly cases to more premium offerings.

Which case you choose to protect your Pixel 3 XL with is ultimately up to you and your personal tastes, but with larger phones, we always try to recommend something that's a bit slimmer since adding extra bulk to an already large phone makes it that much harder to slip in and out of your pocket. I'd personally recommend the Poetic Guardian which offers great protection at a reasonable price with a pocket-friendly design. Just look at those bold color accents!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.